Meet Best Selling Author and Healer, Maya the Shaman

I was born and raised in the Philippines and came to the US in my late teens with my mother and siblings after losing my father, an engineer for the US Army. My mother held many degrees, which helped us get into the US because of her higher education. When I arrived at the age of 19, I learned the language as fluently as possible. I went to college to pursue a degree in Interior Design at Canada College in California.

I spent time near San Francisco, Bay Area to get my wheels rolling to understand how to relate to my new environment, got married to a yogi, and had kids. It did not take time; through hard work, persistence, and determination, I succeeded in the multiple Art forms I had developed. I moved to Ashland, Oregon, and continued my artistic skills, owned my wearable art gallery called Iris Blossom in front of the Shakespeare Festival Theater. By the grace of the great Universe, my hard work paid off. I was able to experience success from my wearable Art clothing and jewelry designs I created, infused with my HEALING LOVE. I always think in terms of ENERGY when I create. It was fun to work with the visitors that came yearly from around the globe to visit the Shakespeare festival. Then before the great crash occurred, guidance came to me that I was to move to North Carolina in my next home, so I sold my house and store, bought land in Marshall, and built my home on top of the mountains 14 years ago where I am now located in the beautiful mountains of Madison County, North Carolina, Marshall being the Gem of Madison County, while working on my book “INFINITE COSMIC RECORDS: Doorways to Healing & Remembering” which will be launched towards the end of 2022.

My daughter and I named it Crystal Mountain because of the huge crystal quartz coming out of the ground. Quartz Crystals amplify the healing work I do. I work with local Asheville clients and many international clients as my sessions are available on zoom. But I’ve also had clients see me before Covid hit, from Australia, Asia, and Europe to do a weekend intensive with me. It’s been a lot of fun for my clients who travel to the Appalachians. Not only did they clear lifetimes of trauma, as they also enjoyed visiting Asheville, the food, the hiking, the magic of these Appalachian Mountains and grateful they did. Now I do it all on zoom.

I often traveled from North Carolina to LA, California, to visit my daughter and her healing house in Hollywood Hills. My daughter had tapped into our lineage of Shamanism, she had a Healing practice and Academy, and I got involved with that. My Shamanic lineage activated within me at this time, and with much training and certifications in other healing modalities, I was in business. The Healing Arts grew wings in me and became my passion. It was only natural that I birthed my original healing modalities: Lemurian Code Healing™ and Infinite Cosmic Records™ and soon after worked with many creatives: Directors, Producers, Screenwriters, and Hollywood lawyers who became my clients in LA.

After all these years of establishing myself, I was at a place where my lineage could finally be appreciated and come through. I started remembering my lineage and my ancestors from the ancient land of MU. The lost continent of the Pacific, a remnant of that landmass that is now known as the Philippines. It is why so many nurturers and healers come from this land, such as nurses, caregivers, and service-oriented people.

I come from a long lineage of Herbalists, Healers, and Shamans. My grandfather, Rufino Verzonilla, was an herbalist/pharmacist, my grandmother Arsenia Villamarzo was a perfect natural matriarch, and my Lemurian great-great Grandfather Don Pedro, a mystic Shaman. Don Pedro has guided me in creating my Healing Art modalities. He speaks through me during my channeling. I would close my eyes and ask my ancestor a question, and Don Pedro would reply. Other times, he comes to me, letting me know that there’s a message he wants to deliver by simply knocking. To know more about this mystical being, “Don Pedro,” you can visit my writing at “Awakening Starseed: Shattering Illusions Vol. 1, Chapter 2 entitled “The Knock” — a collaborative book Curated by Radhaa Nilia of Radhaa Publishing House. You can get a copy of the book at any of these places:

Living in the Appalachian mountains has deepened my work. As a Shaman, I do grid work, and there are many land trauma imprints that I’ve had to clear. The Appalachians are part of the “Trail of Tears.” I spent a decade clearing these lands of the great grief and loss that got trapped in these mountains. As I worked with our Earth Mother and her crystals, her antennas to the world and beyond, I realized that I was subconsciously here to remember and experience my past lives in these mountains. I started to see my Cherokee Native American Indian self surface in one lifetime as a child with my parents in the deep valley of the mountains hiding from persecution in these lands during the “Trail of Tears” massacre of the Indians. I would see hundreds of Cherokee Indians all of a sudden peek out of the giant trees in my forested backyard to remind me of why I am here. These were the beginning of how Don Pedro taught me the remembering and healing through the Infinite Cosmic Records. He taught me the process of how I can access my past lives, help my clients remember theirs to resolve traumatic issues that hold them down in the wheel of karma.

Infinite Cosmic Records would reveal a part of you that still lives within you that your subconscious mind could not let go of, both good experiences and bad ones. At times, remembering the traumatic past can bring more pain, but it’s only to be released. After the release, there is a profound feeling of relief. That’s what my clients tell me. The layers of one’s subconscious get peeled off one by one, session by session, but never in a harmful way. This work is powerful and very gentle, and safe. Each session takes the client to the deepest layer that they can handle. It is an opportunity to clear so much karmic residue, baggage, trauma, and beliefs that no longer serve. We work through many layers of lifetimes, lineage issues, and timelines. That’s why it’s called Infinite Cosmic Records.

My guide, Don Pedro, downloaded cosmic information on using the Infinite Cosmic Records method on my Shamanic journey with my clients to explore their deepest aspects in a safe, sacred space while integrating and transmuting what is taking place during each session. Exploring the deepest aspects of themselves is unique to each person, and it’s a soul journey. I find myself also working with therapists, hypnotists, or psychotherapists to deepen their experience and knowledge through my method. I am open to working with anyone ready for this kind of healing and self-discovery.

Some of my more experienced clients in energy work have described Infinite Cosmic Records as a hybrid experience of Past Life Regression, Akashic Records, Shadow Work, Dolores Cannon QHHT, and more. As one goes into their records with me, we access multiple timelines, a cosmic time-space dimension that my client can easily journey into. I guide them through walking into the doorways of their past, holding sacred space for them to remember, heal and transmute what no longer aligns with their soul growth and evolution. This process clarifies a present lifetime connected to one’s unresolved past life or present issues and traumas.

On my website, the introduction page has a Tagalog Proverb:

“Ang hindi marunong lumingon sa pinanggalingan ay hindi makakarating sa paroroonan.” means “If you never seek to understand your ancient past or where you came from, you will never be able to reach your divine destiny.”

Have you ever noticed how some things seem to loop in one’s life over and over again? It’s like they can’t get off a merry-go-round. The more they try to move forward, the harder it gets. Often, it’s because certain issues are deeply stuck and have grown deep roots, making it challenging to clear them out, so the cycle goes on in a repeat mode, like a broken record. There’s no stopping it unless we consciously interrupt it. That’s what I am here to do. Find these deep patterns and help interrupt them, make them conscious and uproot them right out of the energy system of my clients. It is why my clients pursue me as a sacred guide and a sacred witness to their journey. It is an important Shamanic journey to experience.

What clients are saying about Maya’s modality Lemurian Code Healing & Infinite Cosmic Records?

“Maya, for me, is a channel that has been given to us by source as a living example of our ancestral medicine and its connection with all its variants. She is a Divine Feminine, Shaman, and Medicine Woman. I have a lot of respect and gratitude for her services, her example, and her dedication. Her essence speaks louder than her words, as all being directed by the divine presence. I recommend the experience 100%, and I feel grateful. For me, infinite Cosmic Records is a journey towards infinity that lives within each one of us.” – Yarimar Valle Andújar

“Maya is a knowledgeable healer. You’ll feel safely guided, while exploring the inner caverns of your souls guidance. You’ll be in great hands. What stood out the most was her vast array of experience and technique. She has so many unique and varied tools in her magic toolbox. Her confidence and grace was commendable, she’s a gifted healer, a revered Shaman.” – Lori Roddey

“Maya the Shaman is an excellent guide. I felt completely held and safe within the portal. I was able to let go and to see and experience what was taking place on a very real and visceral level and trusted myself and trusted what I was observing and seeing with my third eye during the Infinite Cosmic Records session. I absolutely and highly recommend booking a session straight away to anyone wanting to gain clarity or healing of a particular experience or past lives timeline. This experience has changed me and given me confidence in myself beyond what I can say with mere words. I am forever grateful to Maya.” – Blossom Rountree

“There’s times where your intuition nudges you to say no or yes and whenever I talk to Maya it’s like it’s screaming Yes. I think it’s because there is this truth and she is this beautiful channel for this sacred knowledge to come through from and heal throughout. Like that feeling you get when you have felt something before, so passionately and for so long, but had never heard anyone else talk about it, and then hearing someone describe those exact feelings, is what it’s like talking to Maya, I can almost feel her letting the words come that she feels need to come with a sense of divine truth and cosmic integrity, as if my spirit guides were auditing her every word. Feeling very thankful for Maya at the end of it all as always and very light literally.” – Alex Sucala

It takes sincerity in allowing oneself to be real to open up in taking this journey into the Infinite Cosmic Records. Because whatever it takes for anyone to move forward in life, the great Universe will exactly provide what you need to know or see in your records. Whether that be lineage cycle repeats, energetic divorce, past life karmic loops, or even vow-oaths-contracts must be cleared. And the most important part is the lesson learned. The Soul has to learn the lesson to evolve, which will allow them to step off that karmic wheel. It means that the records will lead to another lifetime, where there is unfinished business, so we go in and complete the karmic hold-ups. Other times, the Infinite Cosmic Records take you on a magical or galactic journey. This “boon from the Universe is a cosmic gift” to release one from the massive trauma or past lives they are unable to undo.

Another aspect of the Infinite Cosmic Records method looks like a Shamanic Ayahuasca journey, with no side effects. Yet, purging is a part of it, especially for those whose dark energies have been manipulated. I see it as a “blanket of darkness.” But it’s nothing to be scared of. It’s something that needs to be removed or purged-out of one’s system. These dark energies are trapped in one’s being, and the body no longer can contain these unwanted energies as more light is incoming. So the body is rejecting these old energies pulling them right up to the surface to be cleared. The purging aspect can occur during a session or afterward, and this goes with any deep healing when it’s done right. As more light enters, more of the darkness must leave.

Those who have deepened their aspirations to rediscover their inner calling in life, perhaps their Soul purpose, can access their Soul Blueprint through the Infinite Cosmic Records. There are many clearing levels when you’re in the records. It is an individual Shamanic journey that I take my clients on. Not everyone has the same experience when going into their records. I love this modality, and I truly enjoy journeying with my clients. I’m right with them, feeling what they are feeling, seeing what they are seeing. And guiding them when they feel lost. It’s a profound exploration of the self, the Soul, and it just leads to powerful integration. We must first acknowledge what was, so we can move forward into what is.

Has it been a smooth road? If not, what were some of the struggles along the way?

Like everyone, I’ve had extreme struggles and obstacles along the way. But I never give up. My spirit remains centered and guided by my Spiritual Ancestors despite my struggles. Having a spiritual practice and connection to the Divine has made all the difference in my life. Even though my immediate family, my mother, father, sister, and brother, have passed away under tragic circumstances, I am the only remaining one in my immediate tribe. As the only remaining elder, I am so determined to share these Ancient Lemurian gifts at this time. Not only am I doing sessions, but I am also teaching and certifying “Lemurian Code Healing” and “Infinite Cosmic Records” as well. There is great integrity in the training process. It’s not overnight, and it’s a very sacred process where I take my students under my wings. Only students who have trained with me and are certified are qualified to offer this work as a practitioner. I enjoy teaching, and I love watching my students heal and flourish. I wish that this world and its humans heal at the deepest levels. It is my wish for humanity.

“Trauma has kept people bound in cycles and situations that perpetuate pain. Clearing trauma is the key to unlocking these cycles of pain and suffering. Trauma clearing, individually and collectively, is the only way to real and lasting change towards sovereignty.” – Maya the Shaman

If anyone would like to take on Infinite Cosmic Records mentorship with me, you should know that my mentorship is very personable. This work is not fast food, and as long as I can, I want to work individually with my students. The student is also getting so much of their clearing and healing as they learn and grow into the training. It is sacred work, and this is the way of the Lemurian Shaman.

What role has luck (good luck or bad luck) played in your life and business?

Though there has been much tragedy in my life, loss, struggles, and at times darkness has crossed my path, I had to consistently find my way into the light. It was my only trajectory to follow the LIGHT path, which led me to this beautiful work I do today. By being of service to others, to my community, I am also blessed. The Universe has looked after me. But that is because I also work hand in hand with the Universe, which we must all remember. To work with the Earth, work with the elemental forces of nature, and be most grateful in serving the Divine. We are the custodians of this Earth, and we are the ones we have been waiting for.

To know more about “INFINITE COSMIC RECORDS: Doorways to Healing & Remembering” book, it will be launched towards the end of this year, 2021. Feel free to send Maya an email to inform you of launching this book.

Is there any pricing information that is relevant to our readers? If so, and if you would like us to share it, please include details (in bullet form) below.

I am happy to extend a special discounted rate to anyone who feels the call to work with me for this interview. I offer a self-discovery session, so please reach out, connect, and we will book that. Please email me at: lemuriancodehealing@gmail.com or visit www.LemurianCodeHealing.com

