Jis Johnson Go VPN Mobile App Continues To Enjoy Rave Reviews

Innovative VPN app, Go VPN, officially launches on Google Play, amidst accolades from users across the globe

Go VPN has officially launched on Google Play and the mobile VPN has been greeted with an amazing reception from users. The user-friendly app is designed to protect users from cyber threats while helping them to navigate websites and platforms that have been hitherto restricted. In a related development, the Go VPN app has been enjoying accolades from different categories of users across the globe.

There has been a steady increase in the demand for VPN solutions across the globe. A recent report published by Allied Market Research put the size of the global virtual private network (VPN) market at $25.41 billion in 2019. Experts have also projected the size of the market to reach $75.59 billion by 2027, driven by the need to access more websites. Unfortunately, the amazing figures from the market has not necessarily translated into satisfaction on the part of customers, especially users of mobile VPNs, due to the relative difficulty in accessing such solutions as well as the cost involved. However, Jis Johnson and his team seem to have other ideas with the launch of the Go VPN app.

Go VPN allows users to access unblocked websites, games, and social media apps as well as search any restricted data and content blocked by country or organization. The app has a user-friendly interface, with a top-quality animated graphic design to allow users to easily navigate through the features. Go VPN enables users to choose their desired country and connect seamlessly through the country’s server.

Other features of Go VPN include safe and secure browsing, no data limit, a long list of famous international countries VPN servers across different regions, hotspot connectivity, and the use of different features of an incognito browser.

The comprehensiveness of Go VPN and the unique combination of quality and relative affordability have endeared the app to users. “Simple setup and easy to use. You can choose your location or nearby location or you can choose random location. The best VPN I have found so far,” said Daniel Dixon.

For more information about Go VPN, visit Google Play and Facebook.

