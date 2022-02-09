Jis Johnson Go VPN Mobile App Continues To Enjoy Rave Reviews

Go VPN has officially launched on Google Play and the mobile VPN has been greeted with an amazing reception from users. The user-friendly app is designed to protect users from cyber threats while helping them to navigate websites and platforms that have been hitherto restricted. In a related development, the Go VPN app has been enjoying accolades from different categories of users across the globe.
There has been a steady increase in the demand for VPN solutions across the globe. A recent report published by Allied Market Research put the size of the global virtual private network (VPN) market at $25.41 billion in 2019. Experts have also projected the size of the market to reach $75.59 billion by 2027, driven by the need to access more websites. Unfortunately, the amazing figures from the market has not necessarily translated into satisfaction on the part of customers, especially users of mobile VPNs, due to the relative difficulty in accessing such solutions as well as the cost involved. However, Jis Johnson and his team seem to have other ideas with the launch of the Go VPN app.
Go VPN allows users to access unblocked websites, games, and social media apps as well as search any restricted data and content blocked by country or organization. The app has a user-friendly interface, with a top-quality animated graphic design to allow users to easily navigate through the features. Go VPN enables users to choose their desired country and connect seamlessly through the country’s server.
Other features of Go VPN include safe and secure browsing, no data limit, a long list of famous international countries VPN servers across different regions, hotspot connectivity, and the use of different features of an incognito browser.
The comprehensiveness of Go VPN and the unique combination of quality and relative affordability have endeared the app to users. “Simple setup and easy to use. You can choose your location or nearby location or you can choose random location. The best VPN I have found so far,” said Daniel Dixon.
For more information about Go VPN, visit Google Play and Facebook.
Media Contact
Company Name: Go VPN
Contact Person: Jis Johnson
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.iodvpn.govpn
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Jis Johnson Go VPN Mobile App Continues To Enjoy Rave Reviews
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.