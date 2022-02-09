IAIDL Ranked Top 5 Certificates Worldwide for AI

American international research and innovation program office, IAIDL, ranked high for their certification for AI and emerging technologies certification

International AI Driving License, popularly known as IAIDL, has grown to become a leading name in the tech space, staying true to the goal of harnessing the scientific and economic potential of AI and FMT to boost global competitiveness and correlate it with the Global AI index. In a related development, IAIDL has been ranked as a top certification for new and experienced professionals in the tech industry, playing a major role in reducing the rate of unemployment and building positive citizenship in AI and other emerging technologies.

Artificial intelligence has been described by many as the future of technology, practically setting the pace for digital transformation across the globe. Unfortunately, the increasing popularity of AI has not particularly translated into the influx of professionals, with the level of supply not necessarily matching the spike in the demand for AI solutions. However, IAIDL looks to change this narrative by opening up opportunities for interested persons without requiring them to break the bank through a range of accreditation and individual certification programs.

IAIDL designed their easy-to-access, quality, and detailed programs to enable individuals and organizations to assess, build, and certify their competencies in the use of AI and future management tools components according to the global-recognized standard. The accreditation offers basic level and advanced level certificates, both having an adaptive pre-assessment and an exam to ascertain the level of understanding by participants.

International AI Driving License also offers institutions an IAIMA certification, an international artificial intelligence maturity assessment certification. Based on AI and ML algorithm, it remains the only AI assessment compatible with the efqm model. IAIDL also offers IAIDL Endorsement and accreditation to properly-verified Transformation Projects.

