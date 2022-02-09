Jordanian Digital Transformation Expert Dr. Rami Shaheen Breaks More Barriers Worldwide

Country AI strategy expert, Dr. Rami Shaheen, continues to expand his services to different parts of the world amidst accolades from big multinational corporations

Dr. Rami Shaheen has successfully established himself as a force in the tech world, especially in the aspect of artificial intelligence (AI), with the Jordanian working with some of the biggest companies across the globe. The passionate digital transformation advocate currently holds several positions across the UAE, including in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as well as in the Netherlands and some of the best zones of AI implementation in different parts of the world, helping to accelerate their transformation.

Described as the “MasterMind of AI & Future Management Tools,” Dr. Rami specializes in the transformation and international development of artificial intelligence management, innovation and Future foresight services.

A report published by Verified Market Research put the value of the global artificial intelligence market at $51.08 Billion in 2020, with a projection that it will hit $641.30 billion by 2028, driven by the increased adoption of the technology and its inherent solutions. Despite the increasing popularity of artificial intelligence and related solutions, thousands of businesses in different parts of the world still struggle to integrate it into their operations. However, the likes of Dr. Rami Shaheen look poised to change this narrative as he takes his expertise across borders.

Dr. Rami Shaheen is the inventor of the popular Zayed toolset and is known for several achievements in artificial intelligence and innovation in multiple countries, including the UAE, KSA, Jordan and Japan. He has also worked with big companies such as Nvidia, Tesla, and IAIDL while building strategic plans for EU countries. Dr. Rami is also the first Arabic trainer to provide certification in Silicon Valley – the world’s largest source of artificial intelligence, participating as an AI transformation trainer for Oracle. He also worked closely with Vshields, a Swiss company that created nanotechnology clippers on their Covid-19 project.

The expertise of Dr. Rami in AI & Transformation Tools, Tech Innovations, Transformational Leadership, Future Management Tools, Smart Big Data, and VR – AR, has made him an asset to several companies and nations, as he currently serves as a direct consultant to several UAE enterprises CEOs. Dr. Rami is also the General Manager of International Company, Ambassador of Innovation and Business Accelerators, AI advisor for international leaders and CEOs, Board of Advisor in different international organizations such as IAIDL and international transformation advisor to a number of major and international companies.

For more information about Dr. Rami Shaheen and his exploits in the tech world, visit – www.ramishaheen.com. Dr. Rami can also be found across social media, including LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

