Randy Lanphear Of Lanphear Production Is preparing for another music drop

Artists, listeners, as well as other stakeholders in the music industry might be set for another amazing experience considering the news coming from the quarters of Randy Lanphear, as the Milwaukee native seemingly breaks out of the studio after a short hiatus that featured long hours of production. The passionate music producer and engineer recently announced plans to drop projects that have practically kept him indoors for a while.
“I stepped away from the live world to sit in the studio and create for 60 plus hours a week. We have been working on several projects. We create every single day and can’t wait for the new stuff to drop,” said Randy Lanphear.
Randy Lanphear is fast becoming a sought-after brand in the music industry, evolving over the years and honing his skills in the process to work with big names across genres. The producer has always been a music fan, describing it as a hobby that led him to DJing just after coming out of high school. His magic fingers led to music engineering and production, where he improved on his skills by giving free studio time to budding artists as well as doing mixes for his mentor, Steve Hybicki while he lived in Atlanta.
Over the years, Randy has worked with the likes of Mike Will and the eardrummers as well as others in the camp. Randy’s meeting with Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee and Slim JXM) turned things around significantly, becoming their studio engineer and going on the Nicki Minaj tour with them.
“Throughout those years, I was working both in the studio and doing live shows. Whether it was in front of house (which I enjoyed the most), monitors, playback, stage management. I helped out everywhere I could, growing Rae Sremmurd’s live sound while still recording Sremmlife 2, Sremm 3 and other bangers that the boys have featured on.”
For more information about Randy Lanphear and his works through Lanphear Productions, visit Instagram.
