InstantGlobalPay.com is proving to be the future of global payment gateway services.

Instant Global Pay is a global payment gateway that provides merchants with a simple and easy way to spend online with a fast, secure payment system.

The global payment gateway market size was valued at USD 18.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the advancements in mobile payment technology and an increase in the use of mobile wallets. Increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

Making its way into this sector, Insta Global Pay is poised to redefine E-payment with its dynamic payment gateway solutions and fluid tools of operations.

Insta Global Pay is always evolving to reflect new consumer tastes and technical capacities. This includes the platform’s secure and private payment system which keeps its merchants’ personal financial information private and payment method undisclosed.

Speaking about their services, a spokesman of the platform said: “We use the latest security and fraud solutions with the highest standards of data security and encryption, complying with the Payment Card Industry and Data Security Standards (PCI and DSS). We are also authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) so you can rest assured your money and information is safe and secure.”

Among the platform’s services is their unique IGP 24K Gold Custos MasterCard which offers merchants the security and flexibility they need—online or in person. Insta Global Pay’ IGP 24K Gold Custos Mastercard is accepted at sites, stores and ATMs around the world.

Merchants who have used Insta Global Pay’s services have nothing but praise for the platform. According to a Merchant, Jeremy Peters: “InstaGlobalPay has been super helpful getting setup with my new account! And their rates are absolutely incredible compared to my previous provider! Very friendly user site, easy and convenient for merchants. Great reliable emails when transactions are initiated. They are the best!

