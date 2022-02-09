Director Mohammed Wael Al Hamdi Is Receiving Global Recognition for Delivering A Profound Message In His 4 min Short Film (The Gift)

Mohammed Wael Kathem Al Hamdi is a Kuwait-based Film Director. He is popular for making short films with a hard-hitting social message. He has won five Cinema Festivals Awards for his Globally recognized short film, The Gift. The critically acclaimed 4-minute film drew much-needed attention to the well-being of pets. It gave the message that taking on the responsibility of providing for the animal’s welfare for the rest of the animal’s life is a duty of a pet owner.
The short film was first recognized at the Vesuvius International Film Festival held in December 2021 in Italy. The film won in the category of Best Drama Short Film. The short film’s success roared at the Independent shorts awards where it was awarded for being USA/LA Best Microfilm with Honorable mentions. Acknowledging Director’s creative efforts, The Gift was recognized at Europe Film Festival U.K in January 2022 in the category, Best Creative – Jury special award.
The Sara Hisham and Abdullah Safar starrer was also praised at Cineplay Film Festival held in Canada. It won the award for Best Drama Short Movie. The Gift continued its global lead by winning at Delta Film Festival held in India in the category of Best Short Film and was recognized as Best Short Movie at Alternative Film Festival. The Gift also features Ghala Mohammed Al Hamdi, Caroline Saed and Zamzam Salem in starring roles.
The Gift was applauded for the good cinematography, the man behind which is Yaquob Muqadam. It was written and edited by the director himself who is an IMDB official winner.
Talking to the media Mohammed Wael Kathem Al Hamdi was quoted as saying: “I find peace in what I do. To really recall a climax moment of my own life, it was when Director Mohammed Khan whom I regard highly, suggested that I put my entire focus on filmmaking. It was during Gulf Film Festival Dubai in 2010. I heard him loud and clear.”
About Mohammed Wael Kathem Al Hamdi
Mohammed Wael Kathem Al Hamdi is a well known name in the Film Industry. Healso directs Commercial Advertisements and Documentaries. He is an Internationally Certified Media Trainer. He is the owner of filmmakingacademy.online where he conducts regular filmmaking, script writing and editing workshops. Viewers are building up the anticipation for his much awaited feature film. He also has two short films in the lineup of upcoming releases.
