InstaMerchantPay.com, a leading service provider offering valuable services to domestic merchants announces new services

Instamerchantpay.com is a leading finance payment gateway and service provider offering valuable, unique solutions to overcome payment problems to domestic merchants all over the world.
Broken down for the layman, instamerchantpay payment gateway is a payment processor for digital payments, similar to the payment processors institutions like paypal, local banks, and credit cards use. Payment gateways like Instamerchantpay, globalswiftpay, instaglobalpay, instawalletpay, freedom pay and globe pay enables merchants, senders and receivers to accept digital payments and receive fiat currency immediately in exchange and to further get this payment in their local banks upon activation.
Currently, Instamerchantpay is cementing its place as an industry leader in Fintech by taking digital payment systems to another level. With a decade and a half of expertise, the platform removes any uncertainties or reservations merchants might have with cryptocurrency thereby allowing more payment options.
Instamerchantpay is ever looking to add payment options and services designed to add dynamism to e-transactions. Speaking about their services, a company executive said: ”We have a squad who are working at a national level to offer you unique solutions related to your business. With our solutions, you can go for credit card processing solution, diverse currencies for increasing the productivity of your online business, a secure gateway supported by PCI-DSS solution, API integrated tools, and several services for enhancing your transaction.”
The platform prides itself on the array of fast payment methods at its disposal including NEFT, RTGS and many others. This is complemented by other services such as shopping cart plugins, payment gateway solutions, easy customization, E-wallets, net banking, debit and credit card processing.
Instamerchantpay’s incredible services are available in the United States, Europe, and Asia, offering fast and trusted support to businesses without a problem. The platform also has a dedicated professional staff available 24/7 to offer the best customer care services to merchants. This is inclusive of skilled staff knowledgeable enough to guide merchants through payment gateway processes and tech support tools to protect the transactions.
Link – https://www.Instamerchantpay.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Instamerchantpay
Contact Person: John Freidman
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://instamerchantpay.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: InstaMerchantPay.com, a leading service provider offering valuable services to domestic merchants announces new services
