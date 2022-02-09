“Gift ideas from Victorage gaming chair of Valentine's Day!”

Valentine's Day is waving its hand! In the season of love, what a romantic memory will be made? On the occasion, a gift is necessary. Still have no idea about what to buy for him/her? Come and check this gift guide from Victorage gaming chair.

As it’s the first time that Victorage enters into people’s eyes in Japan, many people may not know it very well. Victorage is a gaming chair brand which sells in the USA before. It operates its own factory, including a robot-welding steel frame workshop and a integrated foam workshop, developing supplies of core parts in-house to control the quality of chairs, which means more robust R&D plus a higher level of in-house QC. It offers various kinds of modes and is still developing new ones.

As the old saying goes:”Pink and Blue are always a couple from ancient time.” When it comes to the love and relationship, these two colors always can’t be avoided to be mentioned. Pink is designed for girls while blue is suitable for boys. Tender pink collides calm blue. That’s why these two chairs are recommended here. When lovers spend time sitting together and playing or resting, the chairs will be the witness of love. They are newly released by Victorage. Now they are available on Amazon Japan.

This chair uses microfiber fabric, touching soft and smooth. It will be more breathable with superior material performance, also with good wear resistance, tear resistance and strong tensile force. And it features 4D armrest as well, allowing to raise them to be level with the desk for effective support for wrists and elbows, or slide them under when sitting forward.

In addition to the impressive aesthetics of Victorage gaming chair, they are characterised by their distinct shape and the use of breathable, deformation-resistant sponge. This kind of sponge is foaming by the leading integrated technology, covering the frame inside. The sponge is with high density that helps the chair retain its shape over extended periods of time, effectively distributing the load.

In a word, no matter buy it for girlfriend or boyfriend, this will be a perfect gift on this Valentine’s Day 2022.

