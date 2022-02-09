“Gift ideas from Victorage gaming chair of Valentine's Day!”

As it’s the first time that Victorage enters into people’s eyes in Japan, many people may not know it very well. Victorage is a gaming chair brand which sells in the USA before. It operates its own factory, including a robot-welding steel frame workshop and a integrated foam workshop, developing supplies of core parts in-house to control the quality of chairs, which means more robust R&D plus a higher level of in-house QC. It offers various kinds of modes and is still developing new ones.
As the old saying goes:”Pink and Blue are always a couple from ancient time.” When it comes to the love and relationship, these two colors always can’t be avoided to be mentioned. Pink is designed for girls while blue is suitable for boys. Tender pink collides calm blue. That’s why these two chairs are recommended here. When lovers spend time sitting together and playing or resting, the chairs will be the witness of love. They are newly released by Victorage. Now they are available on Amazon Japan.
This chair uses microfiber fabric, touching soft and smooth. It will be more breathable with superior material performance, also with good wear resistance, tear resistance and strong tensile force. And it features 4D armrest as well, allowing to raise them to be level with the desk for effective support for wrists and elbows, or slide them under when sitting forward.
In addition to the impressive aesthetics of Victorage gaming chair, they are characterised by their distinct shape and the use of breathable, deformation-resistant sponge. This kind of sponge is foaming by the leading integrated technology, covering the frame inside. The sponge is with high density that helps the chair retain its shape over extended periods of time, effectively distributing the load.
In a word, no matter buy it for girlfriend or boyfriend, this will be a perfect gift on this Valentine’s Day 2022.
Media Contact
Company Name: Victorage Inc.
Contact Person: Hetty
Email: Send Email
Phone: +8617348275869
Country: China
Website: www.victorage.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Gift ideas from Victorage gaming chair of Valentine's Day
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.