Actress, Stunt Woman, Model, and Filmmaker Gia Skova is the Hottest Name in Hollywood Since her Starring Action Role and Directorial Debut in "The Serpent"

Destiny, karma, synchronicity, or simply meant to be, at the young age of 12, Gia Skova was no ordinary pre-teen. She stepped into fame as a retail print model in Russia until she was discovered by a talent agent and embarked on her remarkable journey in America. International acclaim was nothing short of hard-work, relentless training and an unwavering vision to emerge as a reputed Actress, Model, Director, Filmmaker, and Founder of Valholl Production.
Today, Skova’s image is showcased across notable beauty campaigns, brand endorsements, featured on elite magazine covers, performing in studio films, and developing new projects on both sides of the lens alongside Hollywood legends.
Fueling Inner Fire
Skova’s skill is boundless and her work ethic is unwavering. From a young age, Skova’s name is synonymous with elite fashion and beauty campaigns, such as L’Oreal, Stella McCartney, Miu Miu, BCBG, Armani, Dolce Gabbana, and Marc Jacobs. Her captivating beauty has also graced the covers of global magazine covers, to include: Vogue, L’Officiel, Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan, Esquire, FHM, British Yoga Magazine, Fox Magazine, and InStyle. Notable brands engage her in endorsement campaigns, from Red Bull to J-Lo Apparel and the Dolce Vita Show, etc. As a top runway model, Skova has participated in Fashion Week around the world (New York, Los Angeles, Russia, Hong Kong, Denmark, and other European countries). Skova captures worldwide acclaim and intrigue.
GQ Magazine named Skova one of the “50 Most Beautiful Russian Models,” as an international sensation in Europe, Asia, Russia, and America.
Her acting portfolio spans international advertisements to television and film. Most recently, Skova made her directorial debut and performed her own fighting and driving stunts as the lead actress in the all-star film “The Serpent.”
Synopsis:
Upon completing the mission, a CIA Agent falls into a trap involving innocent newborn children who now pose a threat to the whole world.
Cast:
Travis Aaron Wade (NCIS, Supernatural, Criminal Activities alongside John Travolta)
Nigel Vonas (Stargate, Batwoman, Dead Weight, Dark Waters)
Kristopher Graves (Shoutout, Wildflower)
Jason Burril (Winner of UK’s Big Brother, Spectre, Guardians of the Galaxy)
Akihiro Kitamura (Snake Eyes, Tokyo Vampire Hotel, Heroes)
Violet Liu Heath (Miley Cyrus’ “Younger Now” Music Video, MTV VMA Performer)
Richard E Wilson (One Foot in the Grave, Gnomeo and Juliet)
This action-packed film premiered in Dubai 2020 and Los Angeles 2021 as well as nominated for the “Iron Man Honorary Award” in China in 2021, quickly gaining acclaim by Jacki Chan and Tom Cruise. Audiences will delight in this stunt-filled film with a magnetic mix of comedic one-liners, sultry scenes and death-defying action in this spy-based dramatic film picked up for theatrical release nationwide and global distribution.
Upcoming Projects
Defying expectations as a Filmmaker, Writer and Director as well as action star who performs her own fighting and driving stunts are the norm for multi-talented Skova who leads cast and crew on both sides of the camera in this globally revered project.
“With its diverse casting, international setting and intriguing story, “The Serpent” is the newest cultural phenomenon.” – Skova
Skova is unstoppable with an exceptional reputation in Hollywood as “breathtakingly talented” and was named “the most recognized Russian actress in Hollywood” by Celebrity Magazine. What’s next for Skova? Stay tuned!
“Cinderella” * “Untitled” * “Event Dip” Thriller *“The Recipe” * “Angry Angel” * “Heartbreak” * “The Man Who Saved Paris”
Past Projects:
“Bleed for This” Directed by Ben Younger and Produced by Martin Scorsese, starring Miles Teller, Katey Sagal and Aaron Eckhart
“Muck” and “Mara” Directed by Clive Tonge and James Bond Actress Olga Kurilenko, Javier Botet and Craig Conway
“Age of Greed: The Bailout” with Eric Roberts, Edward Furlong and Dominic Purcell
Signed to a Sci-Fi Trilogy
“The Dark Return of Time” starring Skova & Eric Roberts
“JOAO” New York Drama
Musical “The God Who Fell from Grace” by Alex Ewen
