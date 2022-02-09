Rock Mortgage is pleased to Announce it can Lock in Mortgage Rates in 2022

Houston, TX – Rock Mortgage is pleased to announce it is doing the impossible to support homebuyers during these uncertain times by locking in mortgage rates – before a homebuyer even finds a property.
Rock Mortgage is a renowned mortgage broker located in Houston, Texas. The company’s mission is to guide homebuyers through the mortgage process, with as little stress as possible, to ensure they find the home they’ve always dreamed about. Boasting a remarkable 97.7% recommendation rating over 150+ reviews, Rock Mortgage is dedicated to putting customers first at all times, making it one of the most sought-after mortgage brokers in the area.
In the company’s latest news, Rock Mortgage has developed an innovative program, Lock & Shop, that will allow a qualified borrower to (conventional & VA loans only) lock in their rate up to 90 days prior to finding a house. Through this program, homebuyers can get pre-qualified and lock in their rates the same day, providing them with 2 months to find their dream home without worry.
“Right now, inflation is high and, ultimately, so are interest rates,” says Senior Partner of Rock Mortgage, Mike Ogg. “The current supply chain issue has caused prices to rise on pretty much everything we buy or consume; if the government can get their arms around the supply chain issue, rates will stabilize again. Last week, for example, the 30-year average rate was just under 3.40%* nationally, and they opened up this week at 3.56%*. Most of the experts I’ve been following for years think we’ll end 2022 with rates in the low 4’s, but that is just their educated guess.”
“With such an uncertain market, we knew we needed to do something to help,” Ogg continues. “With our Lock & Shop program, our clients won’t have to worry about where rates will be when they are finally ready to buy. Not only that, but if rates go down by at least .25%, we will allow homebuyers to ‘float down’ their rate once it has been completely underwritten and the appraisal has been performed. It really is the best program on the market, and we are very humbled to offer it to our clients.”
For more information about Rock Mortgage and its Lock & Shop program, please visit https://www.rockmtg.com/.
*bankrate.com was used to reference average rates as of 01/19/2022
About Rock Mortgage
Located in sunny Houston, Texas, Rock Mortgage is one of the leading mortgage brokers in the state. The company is widely known for its customer-first approach, on-time closings, constant communication, and innovative support programs for clients.
Rock Mortgage is led by Senior Partners Eduardo Adame and Michael Ogg and offers a variety of loan programs, including Jumbo Loans, FHA Loans, VA Loans, and Texas Cash Out Loans.
