Santa Barbara-Based SB Aesthetics Launches Cynosure Laser Hair Removal Treatment For Patients And States Its Results

“SB Aesthetics Medical Spa is one of the top medical spas in Santa Barbara offering a variety of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and aesthetic med spa services to its patients.”

SB Aesthetics Medical Spa uses the modern and innovative technique Cynosure Laser for laser hair removal treatment. They provide Laser Hair Removal treatment under the expert's supervision. It is completely non-invasive, safe, and works as a permanent hair reduction solution.

Santa Barbara, CA – SB Aesthetics Medical Spa Provides Completes Insight Into Laser Hair Removal Procedure. SB Aesthetics Medical Spa renders the non-invasive solution for hair removal that is Laser Hair Removal. Estheticians or experts perform it at the med spa. The permanency of the procedure depends on the damage or destruction the technique has done to the hair follicles. SB Aesthetics Medical Spa experts provide a complete insight into this treatment and its effectiveness. They state that laser hair removal is only permanent when the hair follicle gets destroyed, and if it gets damaged, a person may see the appearance of new hairs. This procedure may require to be carried out over a few months to stop the growth of future hairs.

According to the spokesperson at SB Aesthetics Medical Spa, “We use Cynosure Laser-Palomar Icon Aesthetic System has the multitasking abilities. From hair removal to scar removal, it does everything for the patients. The Skintel Melanin Reader in the system helps the specialists to know about the laser levels to be used, and an advanced cooling system provides protection and comfort to the patient’s skin. This technique helps with permanent hair reduction over time, as it targets and destroys the hair cells.”

This Medical Spa’s Santa Barbara laser hair removal treatment is completely safe and at another level from usual waxing. They use TGA approved technique, which is safe for every type of skin and the surrounding areas. It is a light-based technology that penetrates the skin down to the hair follicles and prevents future hair growth. The laser hair removal treatment is effective for the full body. The best candidates for this procedure are light-skinned individuals and those with dark hair.

At SB Aesthetics, the specialists carefully examine the area that needs laser hair removal. The treatment is best suited for the face, underarm, legs, and bikini line. It leaves the skin feeling smooth, and the experts will only target the dark coarse hairs and leave the surrounding skin undamaged and unharmed.

SB Aesthetics Medical Spa Provides Treatment By Local Medical Board Certified Doctor And Physical Assistants

At SB Aesthetics Medical Spa, the patients will only find the doctors, nursing practitioners, and physical assistants certified by the local medical board administering the laser hair removal Santa Barbara treatment. Moreover, the procedures here are FDA-approved, so it is completely safe and unharmed. However, a few minor concerns may arise after the patients get the laser hair removal, like change in pigment for dark-skinned patients, temporary skin irritation, light swelling, and slight redness. But, these side effects will go away within a short duration.

Contact SB Aesthetics Medical Spa

At SB Aesthetics Medical Spa, the experts are medical board certified doctors that use FDA-approved techniques for the patients. The doctors at this Santa Barbara-based medical spa are third-generation surgeon who works with complete precision and safety. Get in touch with experts here by calling at (805) 318-3280.

Media Contact

Company Name: SB Aesthetics Medical Spa

Contact Person: Robert W. Sheffield, MD

Email: Send Email

Phone: (805) 318-3280

Address:601 E Arrellaga St #101

City: Santa Barbara

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: https://sbaesthetics.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Santa Barbara-Based SB Aesthetics Launches Cynosure Laser Hair Removal Treatment For Patients And States Its Results