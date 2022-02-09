Car Toys Announces Car Window Tinting and Detailing Services in Everett, WA

Everett, WA – Car Toys in Everett, Washington, is pleased to announce it is offering comprehensive vehicle window tinting and detailing service, “Car Toys Auto Salon”.
Established in 1987, Car Toys has grown to be the largest independent multi-channel specialty car audio and mobile electronics retailer in America. Whether consumers are shopping in-store, online, or by phone, the company offers a broad selection of the very best mobile entertainment, navigation, road safety, and security systems from world-famous brands like a pioneer, Kenwood, Alpine, Kicker, JL Audio, Focal, Infinity, JBL, Metra, and many other top manufacturers.
Recently, Car Toys has announced the company is now offering professional car window tinting and detailing services at its Everett as well as other locations across the US. The business only utilizes professional-grade window tint film which is designed to block out 99% of damaging UV rays and provides a true black finish that will not fade.
“While tinting can certainly be beneficial for many reasons, what a lot of people don’t realize is that low-quality film can actually cause issues to some of your vehicle’s features,” says a spokesperson for Car Toys Everett. “We’ve made sure to address this concern and, because our film is metal-free, it will not interfere with your electronic devices, such as GPS, satellite radio, and smartphones.”
According to the company, there are numerous benefits to installing car tint, such as:
- Improve vehicle’s appearance
- Reduces glare
- Helps interior and occupants to stay cool in the summer
- Increases privacy
- Adds security from theft
- Reduces UV damage to eyes when sunlight is too bright
- Can be used on RVs, SUVs, and boats
- And more!
In addition to its car window tint in Everett, the company also offers a high-quality standard for car detailing – with the finest supplies and products, the best equipment, and expertly trained car detailing professionals that work, in concert, to product a clean, spotless car inside and out. The company offers many different detailing services, such as washing, waxing, carpet cleaning, polishing, and much more.
For more information about Car Toys tinting and detailing services, please visit the company’s Everett Page at https://www.cartoys.com/everett-wa.
About the Company
Car Toys is the leading retailer and installer of car audio, mobile electronics, and other accessories in the United States. The company boasts locations in major cities across the western United States, including Seattle, Spokane, Portland, Denver, Fort Collins, Houston, and Dallas.
The company was founded in 1987 by current Chairman and CEO, Dan Brettler, who established core principles that continue to drive and motivate the company and its 1,000 employees to this very day.
Contact Information
Car Toys
Sales and Service
410 SW Everett Mall Way
Everett, Washington, United States, 98204
Email: ev@cartoys.com
Phone: 425-356-2726
Media Contact
Company Name: Car toys
Contact Person: Dan Brettler
Email: Send Email
Phone: 425-356-2726
Address:410 SW Everett Mall Way
City: Everett
State: Washington
Country: United States
Website: https://www.cartoys.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Car Toys Announces Car Window Tinting and Detailing Services in Everett, WA
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.