Car Toys Announces Car Window Tinting and Detailing Services in Everett, WA

Everett, WA – Car Toys in Everett, Washington, is pleased to announce it is offering comprehensive vehicle window tinting and detailing service, “Car Toys Auto Salon”.

Established in 1987, Car Toys has grown to be the largest independent multi-channel specialty car audio and mobile electronics retailer in America. Whether consumers are shopping in-store, online, or by phone, the company offers a broad selection of the very best mobile entertainment, navigation, road safety, and security systems from world-famous brands like a pioneer, Kenwood, Alpine, Kicker, JL Audio, Focal, Infinity, JBL, Metra, and many other top manufacturers.

Recently, Car Toys has announced the company is now offering professional car window tinting and detailing services at its Everett as well as other locations across the US. The business only utilizes professional-grade window tint film which is designed to block out 99% of damaging UV rays and provides a true black finish that will not fade.

“While tinting can certainly be beneficial for many reasons, what a lot of people don’t realize is that low-quality film can actually cause issues to some of your vehicle’s features,” says a spokesperson for Car Toys Everett. “We’ve made sure to address this concern and, because our film is metal-free, it will not interfere with your electronic devices, such as GPS, satellite radio, and smartphones.”

According to the company, there are numerous benefits to installing car tint, such as:

Improve vehicle’s appearance

Reduces glare

Helps interior and occupants to stay cool in the summer

Increases privacy

Adds security from theft

Reduces UV damage to eyes when sunlight is too bright

Can be used on RVs, SUVs, and boats

And more!

In addition to its car window tint in Everett, the company also offers a high-quality standard for car detailing – with the finest supplies and products, the best equipment, and expertly trained car detailing professionals that work, in concert, to product a clean, spotless car inside and out. The company offers many different detailing services, such as washing, waxing, carpet cleaning, polishing, and much more.

For more information about Car Toys tinting and detailing services, please visit the company’s Everett Page at https://www.cartoys.com/everett-wa.

