Silicone Coating Market worth $6.60 billion by 2021

“Browse 159 market data tables with 53 figures spread through 191 pages and in-depth TOC on “Silicone Coating Market””

Silicone Film Market by Type (Silicone Film, Silicone Coated Film, and Silicone Release Liners), End-Use Industry, and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America)

The market size of silicone film is to be USD 794 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,087 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5%, from 2018 to 2023. The high growth of end-use industries consuming silicone film across the world coupled with efficient and superior properties of these silicone films is driving the market. Rising awareness of high-quality silicone products and demand from Asia-Pacific which is experiencing substantial growth fuelled by their increasing population also drive the market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=78579893

Consumer goods is the largest application for silicone coating

Silicone coating are used in various applications such as construction, automotives & transportation, consumer goods, marine, paper & film release, and others. In 2015, the consumer goods application accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value. It is driven by the demand for electronics products from the growing population, especially in China, U.S., and India. The construction application is the second-largest application of silicone coating due to growing awareness about its uses in construction areas such as tiles, concrete, mortar, wood & wood panel, and perlite.

Silicone water repellent is the fastest-growing composition type for silicone coating

Silicone water repellents are the fastest-growing composition type of silicone coatings globally. This is due to its effective hydrophobic properties with excellent weather resistance properties. The key driver for the growth is the increasing usage in of silicone water repellents in construction application and growing manufacturing & construction sector in Asia-Pacific.

Rising demand in Asia-Pacific is the major driver of the silicone coating market

In 2015, North America accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume and value. However, the high demand in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the major driver of the global silicone coating market. This is due to the increasing demand for quality coating products, rising population in the region, and growing innovation and developments in end-use industries, making it a strong industry hub.

The players profiled in the silicone coatings market report include Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Momentive Performance Material Inc., (U.S.), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co ., Ltd. (Japan), KCC Silicone (South-Korea), and other regional players.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=78579893

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/silicone-film-market-92818034.html

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Silicone Coating Market worth $6.60 billion by 2021