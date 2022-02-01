NatureWorks (US) and Braskem (Brazil) are Leading Players in the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market

“Browse 142 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 244 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market””

Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by Type (Non-Biodegradable/Bio-Based, Biodegradable), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive & Transportation, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture), Region

The global bioplastics & biopolymers market size is projected to reach USD 29.7 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for bioplastics & biopolymers material in various end-use segments coupled with stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates concerning healthcare safety is driving the market for bioplastics & biopolymers.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for bioplastics & biopolymers between 2021 and 2026. Growth in APAC is primarily attributed to the fast-paced expansion of the economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. Growing population increased consumer spending, and rapid industrial expansion are the major factors responsible for the high growth rate of the region. Growing environmental concern and awareness along with increasing regulations are the key factors driving the demand for bioplastics & biopolymers. The manufacturers focus on the high-growth market to gain market share and increase their profitability.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

The increase in demand for bioplastics & biopolymers and the growing industrial development in the emerging economies, such as APAC and South America, are driving the market. The key players in this market are NatureWorks (US), Braskem (Brazil), BASF (Germany), Total Corbion (Netherlands), Novamont (Italy), Biome Bioplastics (UK), Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation (Japan), Biotec (Germany), Toray Industries (Japan), and Plantic Technologies (Australia). These players have adopted various strategies such as investment & expansion, merger & acquisition, partnership & agreement, and new product launch in order to strengthen their market position. For instance, in April 2021, NatureWorks announced a new strategic partnership with IMA Coffee, which is a market leader in coffee handling processing and packaging. This partnership aims at increasing the market reach for high-performing compostable K-cup in North America.

NatureWorks is jointly owned by PTT Global Chemical (Thailand) and Cargill (US). It manufactures biopolymers derived from renewable resources, such as corn, starch, and vegetable oils. It is among the leading advanced material companies and offers a broad portfolio of renewably sourced polymers and chemicals for the packaging and chemical industries. The company offers Ingeo Biopolymer, which is used in 3D printing, beauty and household, building & construction, food & beverage packaging, medical & hygiene, and other applications. It also offers PLA-based biopolymer performance material designed for use in fresh food packaging and food service ware applications. NatureWorks operates in North America, Europe, and APAC, with manufacturing facilities in the US.

Braskem was founded in 2002, with the consolidation of six companies, namely, Copene, OPP, Trikem, Proppet, Nitrocarbono, and Polialden. The company operates in the chemical and petrochemical industry and thus, plays an important role in other production chains that are essential to economic development. The company produces polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) and polyvinylchloride (PVC) resins, in addition to basic chemical inputs such as ethylene, propylene, butadiene, benzene, toluene, chlorine, soda, and solvents, among others. The company offers bioplastics through its biopolymers segment. Braskem is the first company that started to produce on a world scale unit BIO- PE which is made out of sugarcane. The company produces 16 million metric tons per year of thermoplastic resins and other chemical products. It exports the products to clients in approximately 100 countries and operates 41 industrial units, which are located in Brazil, the US, Germany, and Mexico as well as 16 regional offices in other countries to provide integrated solutions for clients. the latter in partnership with the Mexican company, Idesa.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=88795240

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biopolymers-bioplastics-market-88795240.html

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: NatureWorks (US) and Braskem (Brazil) are Leading Players in the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market