Stephen Harris' Debut Novel, "Evil Consent" is a Treat for Fans of Mystery Books

Stephen Harris enthralls mystery fans by mixing the supernatural and murder in his debut novel, “Evil Consent.”

To be dated: Fans of mystery novels who are looking for something unique and new will be delighted to know Stephen Harris’ “Evil Consent” is exactly what they’re looking for.

The plot is about a young and ambitious reporter, Laura Hudson, who has investigated her fair share of murders and gruesome crimes during her career. But she soon learns of a series of murders that leave her and her team baffled. Everything is connected to the woods in the area and before she knows it, she’s pulled into a vortex of mysteries, deaths, and destruction.

“I wanted to mix different genres to create one big mystery with an adult theme. Without spoiling anything, I’ll just let readers know that the saying ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ rings true for this book. Things are not the way they seem and every character has a different role to play in the storyline,” commented Stephen Harris, talking about the storyline and interesting characters of the book.

There are three other characters in the book, George, Peter, and Vanessa, who are bound to each other by an oath. They have sworn to protect the secret only they know, and take it to their graves.

“Secrets can be deadly and have consequences. The characters don’t realize this until they’re in deep trouble. This is what makes the book adventurous and alluring. What will happen next? Will they survive? Who’s after them? We won’t know until the end,” commented Stephen Harris, talking about why fans love the novel.

The mystery novel is Harris’ debut novel and he plans on writing more. The book can be purchased on Amazon.

‘Evil Consent’ is self-published by Stephen Harris.

ISBN: 9781915206176

Published: 28 Oct. 2021

Available Online At: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Evil-Consent-Stephen-Harris/dp/1915206170/

