Heartfelt and Expressive Christian and Gospel Music: Cliff Weideman and the Group of Divine Unveil New Album

Guiding listeners towards self-discovery, while fervently and passionately laying emphasis on the Lord's Message, Group of Divine inspire and enlighten

Inspiring listeners and lighting the way forward through tunnels of darkness and gloom, leading Gospel and Soul act, Group of Divine are changing the soundscape of the genre, with their dynamic prowess.

Consisting of the talented singer-songwriter, Cliff Weidman and lyricist Venessa Adams, the Group of Divine chronicles a relatable and enriching journey through life’s many twists and turns. With their newest soul album titled, “You’re So Beautiful”, the eclectic artists are cementing their position in the music industry.

Marking the Group of Divine’s fourth album, “You’re So Beautiful” might just be described as their best work yet. Slated for release on 4th February 2022, the new album is rife with motifs, lyrics, and metaphors of guidance and enlightenment for audiences.

Armed with a strong belief in their own talents and with a passion to shine the light upon legitimate messages and meaningful narratives, Group of Divine showcase to the world a unique style and flow.

Be it Cliff Weideman’s exciting compositions and vocals or Venessa Adams’ genuinely spun lyrics that paint pictures and immerse listeners into a state of reflection and pensive contemplation, the new album is a sure hit.

“There are messages and guidance in the lyrics of all my songs,” affirms Cliff commenting on the very nature of his musical compositions.

Stream the Group of Divine’s new album and follow the group on social media for updates on new music. Contact them through email for interviews, reviews and/or collaborations.

ABOUT

The Group of Divine is a dynamic musical collective which consists of singer-songwriter Venessa Adams, who helms the group’s lyrical avenues, and Cliff Weideman who focuses upon vocals and compositions. With singles such as, “Because”, “Run to You”, “I Surrender”, and “Promise Me”, among others, the talented powerhouses are building a brand that will be remembered for years to come.

With their exciting and soul-stirring singles and an upcoming album, “You’re So Beautiful”, the artists touch upon the barest and rawest fabric of human emotion, inspiring listeners to trust in the process and guiding them towards the Light.

