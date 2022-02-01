Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size Is Projected To Reach $2.3 Billion By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

The global deep brain stimulation devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028. Surge in incidence of neurological disorders, growing awareness about the deep brain stimulation devices and introduction of technologically advanced products is attributing to the growth of market.
The incidence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and depression is increasing globally, which is anticipated to positively impact the market growth. For instance, according to Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, around 17.3 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from major depressive disorder. Thus, large number of people suffering from such conditions and disorders is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Potential benefits of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) devices such as long-term benefits and better postoperative outcomes, are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Additionally, these advancements help clinical researchers in investigational efficacy studies for the inclusion of DBS devices in the treatment of other neurological disorders. Such factors are expected to raise the demand for DBS devices over the forecast period.
Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/deep-brain-stimulators-dbs-market
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Report Highlights
- On the basis of product, the dual channel segment dominated the market in 2020 with the share of 57.2%. Growing adoption of double-channel DBS devices for treatment of numerous neurological disorders, such as PD, dystonia, Alzheimer’s, and epilepsy driving the segment
- Based on application, the Parkinson’s disease segment dominated the market in 2020 with the share of 65.2% owing to rising prevalence of PD globally. According to UCB report, around 100,000 people in Canada are living with PD at present and more than 6,600 new cases are diagnosed each year
- In the end-use segment, hospitals dominated the market in 2020 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.0% owing to increase in number of DBS surgeries performed in hospitals and surge in prevalence of neurological disorders
- North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 51.9% in 2020. This is due high prevalence of psychological disorders, availability of highly skilled physicians, and rise in awareness about treatments in this continent
For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/deep-brain-stimulators-dbs-market/request/rs1
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global Deep Brain Stimulation devices market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Single Channel
- Dual Channel
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Pain Management
- Epilepsy
- Essential Tremor
- Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD)
- Depression
- Dystonia
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Others
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices End-use (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Hospitals
- Neurology Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Research Centers
Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Sweden
- Ireland
- Poland
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
- Iran
List of Key Players of Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market
- Abbott (St. Jude Medical)
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Aleva Neurotherapeutics S.A.
- Nexstim
- LivaNova PLC
- Neuropace Inc.
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/1078/ibb
Browse More Related Report:
Pain Management Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Radiofrequency Ablation, Neurostimulation), By Application (Cancer, Neuropathic), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.
Media Contact
Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.
Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1888202951
Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/deep-brain-stimulators-dbs-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size Is Projected To Reach $2.3 Billion By 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.