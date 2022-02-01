A Timeless Phenomena Crafted by a Legendary Hip Hop Genius: JT Money Delivers with New Single under the Undeniable Music Group

Few promising artists are impacting the industry as much as seasoned Hip Hop artist, JT Money, who has been sending ripples in the music world since decades. Still making quality music as he completes more than 30 years of his fantastic musical career, the talented artist has had quite the musical trajectory.
An inspiration for budding artists, singers, and songwriters, the eclectic artist was part of the formidable musical group, Poison Clan before shifting to the pursuit of a successful solo career under the JT Money persona. Having showcased his skill sets as an independent artist, JT Money is now looking forward to stunning listeners with his own independent label, under the purview of the Undeniable Music Group.
A tribute to icons of the past, the artist’s newest release is a stirring walk through memory lane, and is slated for release on February 1st, 2022. The dynamic track was produced by a crew of up-and-coming producers and writers who are renowned by the group identity – “Coolazz People”. All original and infused with all the right lyrics and emotions, the new single is the perfect tribute to the old and rallying welcome for the new guard.
Through his dynamic new composition, JT Money gives all of his legends and inspirations their flowers while they are still living, paying homage to their art and contributions to the genre. Sharing with the youth where a lot of the styles and sounds of the popular genre come from, the skillful powerhouse stirs up nostalgia with those.
Manifesting itself as a feel-good track that makes anyone want to dance, the new single forms a mellow and memorable addition to the world of Hip Hop. JT Money remains confident that under the umbrella of the Undeniable Music Group, the new single will bridge the gap between the young and old – highlighting the best of both musical styles and eras. JT Money plans on touring spring through summer 2022, with hopes of dropping fresh new music for his audiences.
“I started my own record label to continue putting out music to my fans & to help newer artists get their music heard. On this particular single I’m paying homage to a lot of the legends who came before & inspired me,” says JT Money regarding his mantra for the upcoming single.
Visit JT Money’s website to check out/download/buy the artist’s music, and follow JT Money on social media for updates on new releases. Contact the artist for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations through – Instagram: @JTMoneyJBaby, Facebook: @TheOnlyJTMoney, Twitter: @JTMoneyMIATL YouTube: @JTMoneyVideos
ABOUT
An experienced and skilled Rap artist, JT Money, is the founding member of the Miami based group Poison Clan. Having been in the music industry since 1990, the seasoned artist has been part of the shaping and reshaping of the industry’s musical ethos, having discovered his talents both with Poison Clan and through solo ventures.
Having launched his own independent label, Undeniable Music Group, the artist continues to mesmerize listeners. Being the 1999 Billboard Award Winner for Rap Single of the Year with his smash hit “Who Dat“, JT Money is no stranger to success. Some of his most infamous hits include the singles “Shake What Ya Momma Gave Ya”, and “Hi Lo” just to name a few.
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheOnlyJTMoney
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JTMoneyMIATL?t=s2KUDv9xejm7P1ge6aJOCA&s=09
Media Contact
Company Name: Undeniable Music Group
Contact Person: JT Money
Email: Send Email
Phone: 800-983-1362
City: Miami
State: Florida
Country: United States
Website: https://www.facebook.com/TheOnlyJTMoney
