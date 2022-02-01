Professional Acne Treatment Market Size, Growth Analysis, Business Strategies, Regional Outlook and Demand Forecast to 2030

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing disposable income leading to a higher adoption of skincare products, including for acne treatment.

A number of factors, such as the increasing prevalence of acne, escalating disposable income of people in developing and developed countries, rising number of research programs, and mounting healthcare expenditure, are expected to drive the professional acne treatment market at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2020–2030. According to P&S Intelligence, the market was valued at $6,298.9 million in 2020, and it is projected to generate $13,124.5 million revenue by 2030.

The global demand for professional acne treatment is driven by the surging incidence of acne in the adolescent and young populations. Acne vulgaris is a common dermatological disorder affecting a majority of the global population at some point during its life. For example, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) estimates that acne affects approximately 50 million Americans annually. As per the AAD, around 85% of the individuals aged 12–24 years are affected by at least minor acne.

Moreover, the surging public awareness on physical appearance will facilitate the professional acne treatment market growth worldwide. Owing to the increased awareness, people across the world are heavily investing in comprehensive skincare routines for skin problems, such as acne and scars. Topical therapies, lasers, systemic agents, photodynamic therapies, and physical modalities are the most-common ways in which professional treat skin ailments. Furthermore, clinicians also recommend combination therapies to permanently reduce the occurrence of acne.

Nowadays, the increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies on introducing new products is becoming a prominent trend in the professional acne treatment market. For example, in August 2020, Cassiopea SpA received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Winlevi, an acne treatment cream derived from clascoterone. This cream has been developed for treating acne in patients aged 12 years and above. Similarly, in February 2021, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. received the FDA approval for its AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam. This foam is designed to treat inflammatory lesions caused by non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne in children aged nine years or more and adults.

The acne type segment of the professional acne treatment market is bifurcated into inflammatory and non-inflammatory. Of these, the inflammatory category generated the higher revenue in 2020 due to the surging need for an effective treatment for inflammatory acne, as it is usually painful. A large number of pharmaceutical companies are offering branded and generic drugs for inflammatory acne, as the commonly available benzoyl-peroxide and salicylic-acid-based over-the-counter (OTC) products are not completely effective on it.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest professional acne treatment market share during the historical period (2014–2020). This was due to the rising cases of acne, surging public awareness on newly developed drugs, and growing per capita income in the region. Moreover, the presence of a strong pipeline of major dermatology drug manufacturers, such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Bausch Health Companies Inc., will facilitate the market growth in North America.

Therefore, the rising cases of acne and growing public awareness on physical appearance are the key facilitators of the market growth.

Professional Acne Treatment Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Acne Type

Inflammatory

Non-inflammatory

By Treatment Type

Devices

Laser YAG and Diode)

and Diode)

Intense pulsed light (IPL)



Photopneumatic



Radiofrequency



Low-level laser (light) therapy (LLLT), electroporation (ELP), and others (photodynamic, pulsed dye laser, potassium titanyl phosphate laser, infrared laser, and ultrasound)

Drugs

Retinoids



Antibiotics



Hormonal agents



Combinations

By Professional Type

Dermatologists

Cosmeticians

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Austria



Belgium



Denmark



France



Germany



Italy



Netherlands



Spain



Sweden

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

