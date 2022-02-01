Enhance Token (ENH) listed on SafeMoonSwap

Enhance Token (ENH) launched on SafeMoonSwap on January 25, 2022, immediately gaining over 8,000 new holders within the first 48 hours after launch.

The market responded exceptionally well to the ENH/SafeMoonSwap listing, making it the 4th highest traded token charted by DexScreener, on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network on January 26, 2022, representing over a million in volume a day for the first four days after launch. The steady volume and market capitalization that ENH has maintained since listing heralds in a promising new player to the BSC network.

On January 27, 2022 ENH hit an all time high of 73M market cap which has remained around 50 MIL MC on average. These strong indicators position ENH well for the coming week ahead of their listing on CG and CMC. Ongoing manual injections into the liquidity pool, their planned NFT projects, future mining operations, strong community support, and transparent practices of the ENH team could make this token one of the strongest to emerge on BSC this year.

Enhance Token is simple in practice, buy Enhance, and hold to earn SafeMoon, but the company itself has a multitude of projects and innovations happening in the near future.

Dual Tokenomics

The market’s positive reception was likely due to ENH’s specialized value proposition as a unique Dual Tokenomic, BEP-20 token with a reflection-based reward system. This structure rewards new investors, as well as those who currently hold SafeMoon. Buyers earn a combined 11% reflection for holding ENH, in addition to an extra 3% from SafeMoon directly. ENH automatically builds up and releases rewards based on changes in volume. This triggers the deposit of SafeMoon into holders wallets continuously, creating compounding rewards. Learn more in their project white paper.

NFT Projects

On January 26, 2022 Enhance sold 250 NFTs through the Enhanced Mask Raffle. The raffle gives all NFT holders a chance to win 25,000 dollars of SafeMoon and access to one free NFT upon the launch of the Enhanced Ape project, coming soon in 2022. The Enhanced Apes NFT project is an exclusive collection of 10K Gorilla NFTs that will include giveaways, metaverse spaces, live events, and mining operations. These combined activities will be used to fuel the ENH LP and increase the volume of the ENH token.

Enhance NFTs partners with real world artists and assists them in entering the cryptocurrency space and getting appropriate benefit from the art they create. The Enhance team expects to launch several more NFT artist partnership projects in 2022, including a groundbreaking music NFT program.

Organizational Structure

The structure of the Enhance organization is designed to provide transparency and security for holders, setting it apart from competitors in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. ENH is a project created by loyal SafeMoon holders. Every presale percent of ENT was delivered via NFT as a “blacklisted” amount. In the ENH contract there is a function called blacklisting, which when turned on disables that wallet. A blacklisted wallet can never buy, sell, or send tokens, essentially locking them forever, earning only reflections. This was done to secure a solid and permanent floor, preventing presale positions from compromising the token. The circulating supply of ENH is 1 QD, however, 47% or our circulating supply is blacklisted, and not truly available for trade. A full breakdown of these percentages can be found on their website.

ENH began as a partnership in January of 2021. It was incorporated as a Wyoming-based LLC on January 18, 2022 and signed with SafeMoon on January 20, 2022. The official listing on SafeMoonSwap occurred on January 25, 2022.

Fully Doxxed Team

The Enhance core team includes Chase Coleman (@Safemoonace), Zee Ahmed (@ZeeeAhmed), Rio McFarland (@SafeMoonHipneck), and Matthew Hudson (@TheH_U_D). All can be found on Twitter. They bring a wide range of experience and skills to the project, allowing ENH to respond and evolve rapidly to market changes. Enahnce’s trust in SafeMoon is backed by market knowledge and experience with the token, while the innovative solutions under the ENH umbrella provide extra security and value for holders of both tokens. ENH has a strong community of active members that can be found @SafeMoon, @Enhance, and on Twitter or in Discord.

Keep Enhance in sight. Based on their performance over the past weeks, they could easily be one of the most exciting tokens of 2022. More information about the ENH project is available at their website, on Discord, or via email hq@enhancetoken.net

