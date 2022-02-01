ZeroOutages Expands its CloudHub Services to enable Global Virtualized Networks

Irvine, Calif. – ZeroOutages, a leader in enterprise SASE, today announced the expansion of its CloudHub services. CloudHub enables ZeroOutages customers to create a secure, highly reliable, and highly scalable “hub” in the cloud for connecting offices, remote workers, and data center resources.
With this expansion ZeroOutages CloudHub services can now be deployed within multiple data centers and those data centers can be combined to provide our enterprise customers with a private, dedicated and seamless global network for securely connecting end-users with mission critical applications and content.
The CloudHub service provides ZeroOutages customers with virtual IP addressing services for reliable office connectivity, along with encrypted connectivity to data centers like AWS and Azure, and SSL/VPN access for remote workers. The CloudHub also incorporates 24/7 network monitoring to ensure that in the event of any network related issues, the ZeroOutages support team can take immediate action.
ZeroOutages CloudHub service is now available in over 50 data centers and over 140 countries around the world. Each of our Level1 data centers provides on-demand resources as ZeroOutages customer accounts grow, so does the CloudHub connectivity capabilities, making CloudHub one of the most cost-efficient network connectivity options on the market today.
“ZeroOutages’ CloudHub service is exactly what our enterprise customers are looking for in today’s transformative workforce environment. CTOs and CIOs need a dynamic and secure IT infrastructure for connecting their end-users, whether they are in the office or remote, to their business applications. This is exactly what our CloudHub services provides.” – Daren French, VP Business Development, ZeroOutages
SASE is the future of enterprise networking, and ZeroOutages CloudHub service is the key to delivering a dynamic and on-demand SASE solution. To learn more about ZeroOutages SASE services and our CloudHub deploys specifically, please contact ZeroOutages at www.zerooutages.com.
About ZeroOutages
ZeroOutages, a wide-area networking SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) company, which provides secure SD-WAN, Zero Trust Network Access, and managed network services for enterprise organizations. ZeroOutages has been a leader in SASE since 2020, has multiple patents in SD-WAN technology, and has thousands of deployments around the world. ZeroOutages was called an evolutionary leader by Gartner.
Media Contact
Company Name: ZeroOutages
Contact Person: Daren French
Email: Send Email
Phone: 888-997-6237
City: Irvine
State: California
Country: United States
Website: www.zerooutages.com
