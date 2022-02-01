Call Blocker, A Free Android App for Blocking Spam Calls from Call Centers, Robocallers, and Telemarketers, Announces Powerful New Update

Call Blocker, a mobile app for blocking and screening unwanted incoming or outgoing phone calls, has announced the release of a powerful new update and increased functionality.
Available on the Google Play Store, Call Blocker blocks incoming calls from unknown callers and even screens outgoing calls using an advanced call blocking system and database. The system filters unwanted incoming calls, including those from known call centers, robocallers, telemarketers, and hidden callers, and blocks them silently before adding the caller’s number to a blacklist. The system simultaneously screens outgoing calls to those same lines to adequately protect mobile phone users, including children, employees, and those at-risk for exploitation due to age or disabilities, and restore peace of mind for people worldwide.
The latest Call Blocker update includes a newly integrated internal call manager that allows users to individually manage phone calls and contacts, or even block callers while allowing them to still leave a voicemail message on the user’s device, which helps ensure legitimate calls and messages are not missed or ignored. Other in-app features create a fully customizable experience that allows Call Blocker to meet the needs of mobile phone users worldwide with advanced automatic or scheduled call blocking, detailed whitelists and blacklists, comprehensive blocked call logs, and much more.
In recent years, tens of millions of people worldwide have been forced to deal with unknown spam calls and unwanted solicitations, which cost consumers valuable time and resources. Fielding and screening calls manually requires time and money, and simultaneously exposes mobile phone users to account charges and the risk of falling victim to fraud schemes.
A new generation has begun adopting safe and smart call control with Call Blocker, one of the most trusted apps on the Google Play Store with over 1,000,000 downloads. To learn more, please visit Call-Blocker.info, or download Call Blocker for free from the Google Play Store to any Android device.
Media Contact
Company Name: F.Fiorenza IT Solutions
Contact Person: Francesco Fiorenza
Email: Send Email
Phone: +41789182227
Country: Switzerland
Website: https://www.call-blocker.info/
