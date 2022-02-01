New Single "Not One More" By Long Time Gun Violence Prevention Advocate Pastor Jackie L. Jackson

New York, NY, USA – February 01, 2022 – New artist Pastor Jackie L. Jackson is a “GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION ADVOCATE”. He is a GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION ADVOCATE AND SPEAKER who is a SURVIVOR of GUN VIOLENCE. In his new song “NOT ONE MORE,” Pastor Jackson addresses not only street violence but also the taking of lives due to the use of guns, whether it be murder, suicide, or an unintentional shooting, among other things. NOT ONE MORE is written by Pastor Jackson and produced by music industry veteran Gerald A. Wiggins.
He is a member of the Cincinnati Police Department’s God Squad, a group of clergy from many faiths who are on call 24 hours a day to comfort the families and friends of gun violence victims. When it comes to getting his message over to people, Pastor Jackson uses the term “NOT ONE MORE.”
Pre-orders for the single “Not One More” may be made right now if you’re interested in March 11, 2022, in all its worldwide incarnations. A radio and in-person City to City Memory Tour will soon cover the Midwest, South, Southwest, Northeast, and Atlantic Coast regions. It’s part of Pastor Jackson’s Radio Tour to bring together national and local gun violence prevention advocacy organizations for a 30- to 60-minute live “We Have To Make A Change” radio or in-person lecture on action and solutions.
One of the most important goals of the radio tour is to encourage the families of victims of gun violence to call in and honor their loved ones by announcing their names or by providing memorial objects to be placed in the National Gun Violence Memorial, which is located in the National Building Museum in Washington, DC.
Pastor Jackie L. Jackson, a new artist, has been named a “GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION ADVOCATE,” dedicated to preventing gun violence. Pastor Jackson’s latest new single, “NOT ONE MORE,” addresses not just street violence but also the loss of life caused by the use of weapons, whether via murder, suicide, or an accidental shooting. Pastor Jackson’s latest release is now available.For Several years Pastor Jackson has been on call to comfort the grieving family members and friends of victims of gun violence.
