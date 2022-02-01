A new kind of magical school and a warrior who must choose with which side of an epic battle her destiny will lie.

Kelcie Murphy and the Academy for the Unbreakable Arts is a book introducing readers to a new kind of magical school as well as a warrior who must choose with which side of an epic battle her destiny will lie. With its Celtic mythology-inspired worldbuilding, the fast-paced journey spikes pulses with adventure and evil villains that the fierce and fearless heart of its heroine must face.

When we meet Kelcie Murphy, she is an emotionally isolated kid in foster care on a field trip with a new school, surrounded by classmates she’s convinced will soon ostracize her. In short order, she’s caught up in an ancient magic ritual that unleashes a power she doesn’t understand. In the midst of chasing mysteries of her past, including who her parents are, she ends up transported to The Academy for the Unbreakable Arts, where children compete for their right to win a place in the first-year class, and be trained in Celtic martial arts and magic. Albeit not magic in the traditional sense of the word. At AUA, innate powers are released. Some are shapeshifters, others gifted with telepathy and telekinesis, others have super strength and are born leaders, and then there are the most hated kind. The elementals, which Kelcie turns out to be. The looming question becomes obvious to Kelcie quickly. Can she unlock her own past before the slumbering weapon she awakened destroys the entire school, her new home?

And when she finds out who her parents are, will her new friends turn on her? Because danger is coming and Kelcie is pretty sure that her family has something to do with it.

Kelcie Murphy and the Academy for the Unbreakable Arts is out March 1st, 2022 from Starscape.

What was the reason behind writing this book?

“I’ve always loved reading fantasy. The inspiration for The Academy for the Unbreakable Arts came from a trip I took to Scotland, to the Isle of Skye, where I was lucky enough to visit the ruins of Dunscaith Castle (also known as the Fortress of Shadows,) that I learned of the deity who would be the inspiration for the leader of fictional school. Her name was Scáthach. Some say she was an Irish goddess. Others say Amazonian. Descriptions I’ve read call her fierce, deadly, magically gifted, and most importantly, a teacher. She had a simple, albeit extremely dangerous test. Cross her Bridge of Leaping, although it will do everything possible to keep that from happening. If you passed, then she deemed you worthy of training. She taught some of the biggest Irish heroes to fight with martial arts and magical weapons. Of course, her fictional life in my story is no different. Kelcie Murphy and The Academy for the Unbreakable Arts is an epic tale full of action and intrigue, monsters and Celtic magic, all that I hope will appeal to kids and adults alike.”

About the Author

Erika Lewis grew up in Alexandria, Virginia, and now resides in Los Angeles, California. She loves to travel and create stories set in magical places. When she isn’t writing, she can be found roaming among abandoned buildings, museums, and graveyards.

Among her credits are The Color of Dragons from HarperTeen, Game of Shadows from Macmillan’s Tor Books, Firebrand and Acursian from Legendary Comics, #Guardian from Awesome Media & Entertainment, and The 49th Key from Heavy Metal Publishing. Kelcie Murphy and the Academy for the Unbreakable Arts is her middle grade debut middle grade.

