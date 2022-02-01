Dr. Natalie S. Robertson Helps NAT GEO Tell The Story Of America's Last Slave Ship

The eagerly anticipated film about the Clotilda, America’s last slave ship, will air on the National Geographic Channel on February 7, 2022 @ 10 p.m. (EST), and it will start streaming on Hulu and Disney+ the following day. This film features Dr. Natalie S. Robertson, the leading historian on the Clotilda smuggling crime. Dr. Robertson is one of 49 National Trust scholars who drafted the national rubric for interpreting slavery at museums and historic sites. She has taught courses on slavery at both national and international institutions, including the Advanced Studies in England Program, affiliated with University College, Oxford.
Her book, The Slave Ship Clotilda and the Making of AfricaTown, USA: Spirit of Our Ancestors, has received international acclaim and several awards including the National Endowment for the Humanities Faculty Research Award, the Mellon Dissertation-year Fellowship, and the United Negro College Fund Faculty Seminar Abroad Fellowship (Gorée Institute). The book chronicles the Clotilda’s fateful, illegal smuggling voyage from point of capture in the West African interior to point of disembarkation in Mobile, Alabama on the eve of the Civil War. Read her book and watch the NATGEO film to learn how the Clotilda’s 110 West African captives survived their transatlantic ordeal by building their own Africa in America.
To view Dr. Robertson’s 30-year transatlantic research odyssey, please visit www.clotildacrime.com.
Preview Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship by National Geographic Studios
http://natgeo.adstream.com/public/preview/qcacwp34e248 [natgeo.adstream.com]
http://natgeo.adstream.com/public/preview/b8viiwf5s0j7 [natgeo.adstream.com]
http://natgeo.adstream.com/public/preview/15ai363jnjr2e [natgeo.adstream.com]
Contact Information
Historian: Natalie S. Robertson, PhD
Phone: 757-927-8006
Email: contact@clotildacrime.com
Natalie.robertson@hamptonu.edu
Website: www.clotildacrime.com
Media Contact
Contact Person: Natalie S. Robertson, PhD
Email: Send Email
Phone: 757-927-8006
Country: United States
Website: www.clotildacrime.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Dr. Natalie S. Robertson Helps NAT GEO Tell The Story Of America\’s Last Slave Ship
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.