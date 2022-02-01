American-Australian Singer Chad Wilkins Drops A New Single – Song Of The Dawn

Chad Wilkins has been able to carve a niche in the music industry, thanks to his immersive, entertaining, yet inspiring songs, a feature he looks to replicate with the release of Song Of The Dawn. The new piece from the Mystic Minstrel is another display of excellent craftsmanship as he combines his diverse experience working across genres to create a timeless single that every listener can relate with.
“This is a song about facing the challenges of life with an open heart, and transforming the pain into something beautiful. I believe it’s important, in life, to be real with everything that comes up – the joy as well as the suffering. I also believe in the power of being able to bring our own light, sourced from within, when we feel surrounded by darkness, and thus, “I will sing the song of the dawn in the dark of the night.” – Chad Wilkins.
Chad Wilkins is known for his lively, progressive grooves combined with deeply prayerful chants to bless the ears of millions of lovers of good music across the globe. The talented act again brought his creativity and ingenuity to bear in the latest release Song Of The Dawn, taking his fans and other listeners on an amazing ride and illustrating the rollercoaster journey through life. The goal is to encourage listeners to push boundaries and reach for their best, irrespective of the challenges they may face.
For more information about Song Of The Dawn and other works from Chad Wilkins, visit – https://chadwilkinsmusic.com/. Chad can also be found across social media, including Spotify, YouTube, and Bandcamp, where he continues to grow his fanbase.
About Chad Wilkins
Chad Wilkins is an American/Australian singer-songwriter known for delivering heart songs that reveal a better way for a generation in transitional times. The singer is known for his lively, progressive grooves, with deeply prayerful chants that take listeners to another realm through an interactive journey ranging from dancing celebration to mindful meditation to sing-along declarations.
