Love Malibu Style: Love Amazon Red Carpet Extravaganza Pop-Up Art Show To Take Place At Tracy Park Gallery Saturday, February 26th, 2022

Love Malibu Style: Love Amazon is a Red Carpet Extravaganza to raise money and awareness for the R2O (Return to Origin) Amazon Prophecy Journey (Colombia, March 13 https://return2origin.org/walk-with-the-kogis/) which starts on Saturday, February 26th, 2022, with a mental health panel scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 27th, 2022. The events will take place at the Tracy Park Gallery in the Malibu Lumber Yard located at 23410 Civic Center Way, Malibu, California 90265.

Love Malibu Style: Love Amazon at Tracy Park Gallery is a week-long event that will bring together artists from different backgrounds, from painters to digital creators to fashion designers, to raise awareness to the decimation and the deforestation that is unfolding in the Amazon, the heart and lungs of Mother Earth, and the negative impact this is having on the ecosystem and the natural balance of the planet.

This week-long event will include the display of several art pieces including a Fashion/Art Installation by world-renowned Iconic fashion designer Sue Wong, who has graciously donated 60 of her glamorous Hollywood gowns to raise money for the indigenous tribes of the Amazon.

The Amazon Prophecy Project is being led by the Rev. Patrick McCollum, who is a life-long peace activist specializing in conflict resolution by elevating marginalized and indigenous voices. He is an interfaith chaplain, spiritual mentor, author, and peace counselor. He built The Peace Violin himself using elements from various wars, the ashes of the Holocaust victims, bits of dust from the brick that Buddha stood on, incorporating so many elements which represent both the good and the horror of humanity. He now plays The Peace Violin all over the world and at historic events.

Kandy Maku, the guardian of the elders of the Kogi, will have an important message for the world at the event, with video appearances from Sadhguru, Sadhviji Bhagawati Saraswati and Jane Goodall. In addition, there will be a video of Chant and words from Krisha Das with video music performances by Snow Raven and Nacho.

The official website for R2O may be found at https://return2origin.org/home/

The Amazon Prophecy Journey in March https://return2origin.org/walk-with-the-kogis/

The world peace violin https://patrickmccollum.org/the-world-peace-violin/

