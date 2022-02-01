Enchanted Fairies Fine Art Portrait Studio Celebrating 10 Years of Business and Social Impact

Enchanted Fairies is pleased to announce the company’s Year of Giving campaign kicking off 2022, which will include key partnerships with nonprofit organizations and Facebook / TikTok influencers in an effort to raise awareness and funds for children and families in need across the U.S.
The company will partner with 12-different organizations across the year, including Base Camp Children’s Cancer Foundation, which provides year-round support for children and their families who are facing the day-to-day challenges of living with cancer and other life-threatening hematological illnesses.
“Enchanted Fairies is set on lighting up our little corner of the universe by focusing on charities that specifically help children and their families,” said COO Aileen Avikova. “We will be visiting each of our partner locations in person this year, along with a check presentation and a videographer to capture the moments where we can make a real difference and to personally thank the tireless staff, volunteers, and families who have dedicated their lives to saving children’s lives,” she added.
Enchanted Fairies surpassed the $1 million mark in total donations in 2021, highlighted by a partnership with Kidd’s Kids, a non-profit which takes terminal children and those with life-altering conditions, as well as their families, to Walt Disney World.
To support Base Camp Children’s Cancer Foundation or to donate, please visit https://basecamp.org/
About Enchanted Fairies
Enchanted Fairies is a luxury fine art portrait studio that provides a magical, immersive experience for children of all ages. It has donated over $1 million to children’s charities nationwide.
To learn more about the Enchanted Fairies experience, visit https://enchanted-fairies.com
