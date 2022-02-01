Team Donorbox Launches PeachPay After Helping Over 50,000+ Non-Profits Raise Over $1 Billion

Leading fundraising software for non-profit organizations, Donorbox, all set to disrupt the freelance market with the launch of PeachPay for service providers.

It looks like the dawn of a new beginning in the ever-evolving and fast-rising freelancing market, with the emergence of PeachPay, an all-inclusive tool recently launched by team Donorbox. PeachPay was launched by the Donorbox team, famous for helping over 50,000 non-profits to raise more than $1 Billion in more than 35 countries in different parts of the world. The team, led by the passionate entrepreneur and tech solutions advocate, Charles Zhang, have taken their quest to another level, following the launch of PeachPay as a one-stop shop for online freelancers and solopreneurs to manage their freelance tasks.

One can hardly imagine the extent of growth of the global freelancing market, especially as more organizations are turning to remote solutions and work from home practices to reduce their overheads, amidst the uncertainties that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused. Recent reports have suggested that the multi-billion-dollar freelancing industry offers huge potential to service providers and clients. Despite the amazing predictions about the market, freelancers still face several challenges that have continued to hinder their growth, with task management being one of the major obstacles. However, the Donorbox team aims to correct this ill by launching an all-inclusive task management tool in PeachPay.

The all-in-one tool from the tech company is designed to allow freelancers as well as other categories of users, such as consultants, and small businesses to grow their brand by enabling effective and smooth management of tasks and operations. PeachPay provides the necessary tools for freelancers to manage their business, handling different tasks from invoicing to scheduling calls with prospects and even receiving payments to selling their work.

PeachPay offers a wide range of features and functionalities that stand it out from similar tools in the market. One of the notably unique features of PeachPay is that it comes at no cost, allowing users to leverage its fantastic abilities to manage multiple tasks using one tool without paying a dime. The user-friendliness of PeachPay, with an easy-to-navigate interface that enables users to send an invoice in less than a minute, is another plus to the tool.

Other features of PeachPay that will endear it to freelancers and other users include no withdrawal limit, fast payouts, splitting of transaction fees with clients, multiple methods of payment that include more than 135 traditional/fiat and digital currencies as well as unlimited invoices and selling.

PeachPay also allows users to easily create their custom page for listing the services rendered and even share them on social media.

With more than 14,000 creators already signed up on PeachPay, the platform seems to be doing exceptionally well in achieving the goal of helping freelancers accomplish their tasks seamlessly without having to spend more time or money.

With more than 14,000 creators already signed up on PeachPay, the platform seems to be doing exceptionally well in achieving the goal of helping freelancers accomplish their tasks seamlessly without having to spend more time or money.

