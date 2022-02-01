NEWARK – VeriKlick has designed and developed a state-of-the-art Multi-factor Authentication Video Interview platform which verifies each candidate at every stage of the interview and hiring process.
Making a wrong hire can cost an employer over 30% of the employee’s annual salary. VeriKlick has developed a platform solution which reduces the time it takes to qualify the right candidate and reduces the overall cycle time to hire. VeriKlick’s Multi-factor Authentication Video Interview platform provides significant cost savings to the interviewing process and the onboarding process.
“VeriKlick has a Smart Dashboard which includes a Fulfillment Calendar that can assist employers in creating a talent pool for current and future talent requirements,” says VeriKlick founder Komal Dangi. “Given our global situation with COVID and limited onsite interview opportunities, VeriKlick provides an employer with the ability to interview and test candidates in a highly secure and “live” video interview session.”
VeriKlick’s advanced Multi-factor Authentication platform expedites the recruiting process by utilizing real-time video, voice mapping, facial biometric and live technical skill testing. The platform also includes technical assessments with a candidate interview scorecard. VeriKlick’s Smart Dashboard provides users with a consolidated view of their Video Interview Screening status, candidate reference status, technical screening status, a geographical locator and more.
VeriKlick is the only company with a platform to offer this state-of-the-art Multi-factor Authentication Video Interview platform.
About VeriKlick
VeriKlick is a Total Talent Acquisition Management Smart Technology platform that assists employers in verifying candidates at each stage of the hiring process. By integrating state-of-the-art-tools including Voice and Facial Biometrics, ID Verification, and Experience Verification into the platform, VeriKlick provides employers with a video interview technology designed to identify and engage the right employee the first time.
