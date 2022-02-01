NYC agency Digital Launch partners with Christopher Wallace Estate on behalf of the Notorious B.I.G. and inheritance Art to develop The Biggie50, NotoriousNFT Series.

2022 being the year of the Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th Birthday, the CW Estate is celebrating his life and times with the release of an innovative interactive NFT collection; Biggie50 – NotoriousNFT
The Notorious NFT Collection will give the world a previously never imagined interactive experience with the Notorious B.I.G. The collection will allow fans, collectors and digital speculators to acquire art, squire replicas of B.I.G.’s signature jewelry and apparel, access and participate with revolutionary AI content, get involved with a tokenized 4 City scavenger hunt, with the year celebration concluding in a once in a lifetime Live Metaverse event with B.I.G. himself.
The Notorious NFT collection will enable participants to build a digital portfolio of Notorious digital assets and memorabilia whilst engaging in an active “BiggieVerse” community through Social Channels like Discord and Telegram with learn to earn programming that will continue on after this first collection.
Curated and Produced by Digital Launch; a full service digital creative agency who’s principals Elis Pacheco and Alex Fredericks are long time Entertainment, CPG and Consumer Technology veterans, along with Canadian rapper, singer, record producer and NFT entrepreneur Tory Lanez, a prolific Biggie fan himself who coined his name Tory from the letters that make up Notorious B.I.G.
The Notorious NFT community will be fully integrated into social stack technology to build a robust and immersive place for Biggie fans worldwide to come, experience and live in the Notorious B.I.G. ‘s world.
Bringing this project to life is inheritance Art (iAI), the leader in AI visual design and hyper realistic intelligent NFTs. iAI’s founder Vincent Peters a West Point graduate who has studied Blockchain Technologies at MIT and Oxford is a globally recognized innovator of artificial intelligence and it’s visual display technology. iAI recently completed a t-model hyper realistic proof of concept, creating an intelligently interactive NFT of Marilyn Monroe.
