Introducing 911PetBuddy Application by Michele Barnhouse for Pet emergencies

Introducing the unique 911PetBuddy app technology. The 911PetBuddy app is a collaborative solution that allows pet owners to dedicate personal contacts to care for their pets during emergencies or when unavailable.

The 911PetBuddy app was created by Michele Barnhouse from Alamogordo, NM. She began thinking about the need for pet care when owners are unavailable or during emergencies. It all started in 2001 during the 911 attacks. She remembers hearing about the thousands of people who perished and the animals that would be left behind with no one to care for them.

“When I was living in California a couple of years ago, I needed this app for myself, and that’s when I decided it was going to become a reality. I lived with my retired mother at the time, and when we would go out and shop together, we always made sure someone would follow up with us later in the day just in case. However, this was a major inconvenience between getting a hold of someone to be sure they would follow up and most likely causing them to have a reminder for themselves. With the 911PetBuddy app, it’s all automated. The only reason it will make contact or send a text is if you don’t make it home,” said Barnhouse”I wish the 911PetBuddy app had been available a couple of years ago when I experienced an emergency situation with my pet. It could have saved me a lot of heartaches,” according to a new app user. The app is easy to use and lets you customize the information,” said a new app user.

Here’s how the 911PetBuddy app works:

Pet parents download the app

Enter a contact friend, family, pet sitter, or neighbor

Create your message or keep the default message

Set the timer when you leave your pets

Turn off the timer when you get home safely



If you are unable to return home within the set time:

The app will send you three reminder notifications

Your contact will receive a text message requesting their help to take care of your pet

In addition, users will be able to: describe their pets, food and exercise routine, favorite locations, medications, and more with the complimentary 40 page Pet Planner.

The 911PetBuddy app is available for Apple and Android devices in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Interested users can download the app or visit our website to sign up for our newsletter and emails to receive 911 PetBuddy updates.

For more information on the 911PetBuddy app, visit 911PetBuddy.com, follow along on the 911PetBuddy Facebook page, or send an email to at 911petbuddy@gmail.com

Media Contact

Company Name: 911PetBuddy

Contact Person: Michele Barnhouse

Email: Send Email

Phone: 575-430-9886

Country: United States

Website: 911PetBuddy.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Introducing 911PetBuddy Application by Michele Barnhouse for Pet emergencies