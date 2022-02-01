Introducing 911PetBuddy Application by Michele Barnhouse for Pet emergencies

Introducing the unique 911PetBuddy app technology. The 911PetBuddy app is a collaborative solution that allows pet owners to dedicate personal contacts to care for their pets during emergencies or when unavailable.
The 911PetBuddy app was created by Michele Barnhouse from Alamogordo, NM. She began thinking about the need for pet care when owners are unavailable or during emergencies. It all started in 2001 during the 911 attacks. She remembers hearing about the thousands of people who perished and the animals that would be left behind with no one to care for them.
“When I was living in California a couple of years ago, I needed this app for myself, and that’s when I decided it was going to become a reality. I lived with my retired mother at the time, and when we would go out and shop together, we always made sure someone would follow up with us later in the day just in case. However, this was a major inconvenience between getting a hold of someone to be sure they would follow up and most likely causing them to have a reminder for themselves. With the 911PetBuddy app, it’s all automated. The only reason it will make contact or send a text is if you don’t make it home,” said Barnhouse”I wish the 911PetBuddy app had been available a couple of years ago when I experienced an emergency situation with my pet. It could have saved me a lot of heartaches,” according to a new app user. The app is easy to use and lets you customize the information,” said a new app user.
Here’s how the 911PetBuddy app works:
- Pet parents download the app
- Enter a contact friend, family, pet sitter, or neighbor
- Create your message or keep the default message
- Set the timer when you leave your pets
- Turn off the timer when you get home safely
If you are unable to return home within the set time:
- The app will send you three reminder notifications
- Your contact will receive a text message requesting their help to take care of your pet
In addition, users will be able to: describe their pets, food and exercise routine, favorite locations, medications, and more with the complimentary 40 page Pet Planner.
The 911PetBuddy app is available for Apple and Android devices in the App Store and Google Play Store.
Interested users can download the app or visit our website to sign up for our newsletter and emails to receive 911 PetBuddy updates.
For more information on the 911PetBuddy app, visit 911PetBuddy.com, follow along on the 911PetBuddy Facebook page, or send an email to at 911petbuddy@gmail.com
Media Contact
Company Name: 911PetBuddy
Contact Person: Michele Barnhouse
Email: Send Email
Phone: 575-430-9886
Country: United States
Website: 911PetBuddy.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Introducing 911PetBuddy Application by Michele Barnhouse for Pet emergencies
