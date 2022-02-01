Paw & Order Dog Training to Open a New South Carolina Franchise in February

GREENVILLE, SC – February 1, 2022 – Co-owners of Paw & Order Dog Training, Elissa Weimer-Sentner and Steve Sentner, along with franchise owner Drew Brashier, are opening up for business in the Greenville/Upstate South Carolina area. This is the ninth Paw & Order location to open to date with locations in Western Pennsylvania; Central Ohio, Southwest Florida, and Houston/Galveston, Texas.
“The upstate South Carolina area is booming and growing fast, both in population and the pet industry. I saw a great opportunity here, and I’ve always loved dogs – I can’t remember a time in my life where I didn’t have a dog, so getting involved in training only seemed natural,” said Brashier. “Teaching people how to harness their relationship with their dogs, there’s something internally fulfilling with that.”
With a background in law enforcement and after seeing Elissa’s military experience, Brashier said they just clicked right away. “[Elissa and Steve’s] passion and focus was easy to see.” Brashier is also a master franchisee for a mobile dog grooming franchise.
Elissa is shaping Paw & Order into a household name that highlights their expertise in comprehensive dog training available to private pet owners. Paw & Order Dog Training Upstate South Carolina will offer in-home dog training addressing basic off-leash obedience and behaviors.
“My eight-year-old son is the most obsessed dog training person I’ve ever seen. He said he wants to grow up to be his own trainer and have his own business, so it’s very important to be able to incorporate my family, as well.”
Call (864) 256-0708 to set up dog training services in the upstate South Carolina areas.
About:
Paw & Order Dog Training was established in 2013 by military police veteran Elissa Weimer-Sentner and has developed it into an established top-tier dog training company with the help of her husband and co-owner, Steve Sentner. They offer programs that are tailored to each individual dog’s needs and focus areas. Paw & Order specializes in all levels of dog training, including puppy training, basic obedience, and intense behavior modification, which includes working with dogs that have been deemed impossible to train. Paw & Order currently has locations in Western Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh, Washington, Harmony/New Castle, Meadville, Westmoreland); Central, Ohio (Columbus); Southwest, Florida (Fort Myers/Naples); and Houston/Galveston, TX. They will be opening a new location in Upstate South Carolina (Greenville) in February 2022.
