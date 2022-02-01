The Genetics Of God: The Latest Book Explores The Realms Of Science And Spirituality

The Genetics of God is a new book by Dr. Sam Rose where he dives into details regarding the best ways by which one can use the modern concepts of science to explain the existence of God and thereby prove the connection between spirituality and science.

The Genetics of God is an all-new book by Incarnate World International that is mainly an organization that works round the clock to ascertain if the modern methodologies and principles of science can be used to prove and validate the existence of God. There are several possible theories, and even the human genome has been studied extensively to help reach a conclusive point.

One of the key spokesmen for the site was quoted as saying, “We are completely aware of how complex the whole topic is and yet we believe that either Jesus Christ was who he claims to be or else he has managed to completely hoodwink the whole human race into some incredible ideologies that were baseless and never true. With the help of our book, we try to get done with these facts and trace the genome to prove how.”

He further adds, “This book has dawned a new revelation on how King David’s “Substance” is foretelling the view of a physical tangible deity. The supremacy that far exceeds the known and unknown realms of the universe is made coherent through the very material that makes us. Our DNA is the language of the eternal Logos, and Dr. Rose breaks down this concept so all can understand how the Jesus Christ of Nazareth is God in the flesh.”

The book reveals the great mystery of how the invisible and the visible are embedded in the Logos, and the physically manifested God in the flesh, through the language of DNA, is the historical Jesus of Nazareth. Critics believe that the author’s extensive perspective on the historical trustworthiness, scriptural validity, and scientific (genetic) veracity of the logos/word will be appreciated by readers. The author deconstructs this notion and reveals how the historical Jesus of Nazareth is God expressed in the flesh through the language of DNA.

No doubt, this is a very ambitious project, and the book may put forth a lot of controversial ideas and concepts. It remains to be seen as to how the ideas will be received, but in the end, the author is pretty sure that it will make the readers mull over his thoughts as they will be forced to form an opinion at least. He wants the readers to brainstorm the different logic and try to see the common line between science and spirituality that can maybe connect somewhere.

The author has a lot of thoughts and ideas he has shared, and he is hopeful that people in large numbers will be curious to know more and thereby read his book and share the knowledge and details. Those who would like to get more details about the book and even those who would like to place an order should make it a point to visit www.thegeneticsofgod.org or purchase the book from Amazon.

About The Genetics of God

The Genetics of God is one of the new books launched by the Incarnate Word International project as it aims at bridging the gap between science and religion. It wants to find the best of technology ideas to set the base for the existence of God or prove it otherwise.

