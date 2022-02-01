International Strategic Business Consultant Ann Carden Launches The Expert In You Podcast

Entrepreneur and #1 International Amazon Bestselling Author, Ann Carden, announces the launch of her new podcast, Expert In You, to offer tips for building successful businesses

Building from her Amazon bestselling book, “Expert In You: Build a Lucrative and Impactful Coaching & Consulting Business from Your Xpertise,” Ann Carden has rebranded her previous podcast and launched a new one called “Expert In You.” The show focuses on educating entrepreneur consultants, coaches, and professionals on building a highly successful business. Expert In You will be hosted by Ann, featuring expert guests as they share their wealth of knowledge with listeners.

The Expert In You podcast will cover topics and share insights on all things needed for business success in the consulting and coaching industry. Subjects to cover include Marketing, Business Growth, Sales, Building and Managing a Team, Finance, Investing, Mindset, and a host of others. Ann aims to empower listeners to achieve professional, financial, and personal success through business. Her book and podcast are for those who want to build a thriving coaching or consulting business from their expertise.

“The consulting and coaching industry is a growing industry, and it is now one of the largest mature markets in the professional services industry. People can use their skills, knowledge, experience, and expertise to build a lucrative business for themselves that also improves the businesses and lives of others.” – Ann Carden.

There is an increasing demand for consultants offering a specialty as more companies understand the incredible value their experience, expertise, skills, and knowledge can bring to their business without hiring them as employees. In the long term, it is highly cost-effective for companies to use consultants for expert advice, projects, team development, and other areas where help is needed. By not having to pay ongoing salaries, benefits, and taxes on consultants, companies do not only have expert help, but they can also improve their bottom line.

For more information about Expert In You and others projects from Ann Carden as she helps people to build a successful consulting and coaching business, visit – https://annlcarden.com/. Ann Carden can also be found across social media, including LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Ann Carden

Ann Carden is considered a top strategic business growth, marketing and sales consultant/coach. The 3-times author and #1 Amazon bestselling author, speaker, and podcast host has more than forty-one years of business, marketing, and sales experience. After leaving a thirteen-year corporate business management career, she started her journey as an entrepreneur building six highly successful businesses for herself over the past thirty years, selling five of those businesses. Ann has also consulted and coached hundreds of entrepreneurs, CEO’s and owners to more success in more than fifty different industries since 2010 while educating tens of thousands through speaking, workshops, seminars, media, and multiple social media channels.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Ann Carden

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://annlcarden.com/podcast/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: International Strategic Business Consultant Ann Carden Launches The Expert In You Podcast