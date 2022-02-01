Ary's Land Officially Launches Their First Game – Obstacle Course for Kids

Providers of interactive games for kids, Ary's Land, announces the launch of their first product, Obstacle Course for Kids, a ninja course for kids outside

The team at Ary’s Land recently reiterated their commitment to creating safe toys that bring out the best in children as the group of passionate parents recently launched their first product – Obstacle Course for Kids. The game is designed with the goal of encouraging curiosity in kids while keeping them happy and fueling their thirst for adventure, with immersive gameplay.

Obstacle for Kids comes with 11 accessories, a bag, buzzer button, gymnastic rings, monkey bars, climbing rope, and a host of others to create an all-inclusive experience for all players. The ninja warrior course is made of a resistant material similar to the one used in car seat belts, coated stainless steel buckles, and plastic accessories to ensure children’s safety.

The outdoor play equipment delivers hours of playtime for kids while providing a fun and healthy alternative to gadgets as it keeps them active and engaged as well as improves their balance, coordination, and strength, leading to a higher level of physical fitness and mental alertness. The ninja obstacle course for kids outside is easy to install and dismember, making it suitable for use in the backyard or a park.

Obstacle Course for Kids is available in 3 sizes – 50FT Ninja Slackline (Brave Hero), 60FT Ninja Slackline (Adventure Champion), and 70FT 2xNinja Slackline (Backyard Master). The fully equipped backyard ninja hanging obstacle course is also backed by a 10-year warranty, another feature that makes it a must-have for kids.

The ninja course is currently available on Amazon where it continues to enjoy rave reviews. “Product came quickly and neatly packaged in a nice box, great for gift giving. I was pleased to see that the weight limit is 250 lbs which is more than I thought it would be. The ropes and other parts of the equipment are made well, not cheap or flimsy. Going to be a great gift for two adventurous boys, can’t wait to see them in action with it!” said Wanda Miller, a buyer on Amazon.

