Amazon Prime is releasing romantic comedy "Switchd at love" by Loud film production.

LOUD film production is proud to announce the releases of switched at love (a romantic comedy movie) on Amazon Prime by February 4th and March 18th on Google play and ITunes. Starring Danny Arroyo, Jacky Oh, Mike Merrill, Shaquita Smith and directed by Jamal McWhorter.

Switched at love is a story of two mismatched couples with romantic issues tricked by well-meaning friends into switching up and love each other partner. Jackson (Danny Arroyo) wants to passionate to Karla (Shaquita Smith) but they have complications in their relationship.

Cantrell (Mike Merrill) also wants to commit to Ariel (Jacky Oh) and for a while it seems they are about to switch and love each other partner. Supporting cast include Brittney Level, Chrystale Wilson, Khalib Mcadams, Candice Marie Singleton and Jason Louder. Written and produced by Marcus Collins.

Danny Arroyo is a member of the Television Academy (Emmys), winner of 10 film festival awards. Arroyo produced, wrote and hosted the successful live event for the TV Academy titled, “hola: the phenomenal growth of Latino Tv”. Jacky Oh is an American multi-talented personality.

Jacky Oh is an actress, model, television personality, and internet celebrity. She is most popular for appearing in the MTV show “Wild ‘N Out”.

Shaquita Smith is known for her role Captain Sara Larrabbe on NCIS: New Orleansand has also appeared in feature films including Truth or Double Dare. Merrill became famous after his appearance in the 2019 movie “The Baby Proposal”.

According to the CEO and producer of LOUD film production Marcus Collins “switched at love is a romantic comedy that has main features of romantic comedy and give the general meaning of romantic comedy include treat love, jokes, courtship and marriage comically. The music by Jared Rodehorst is employed to indicate emotional moods of the couples and create an atmosphere of greater insulation for the couples.”

Please stay tuned for the released of SWITCHED AT LOVE.

Check out the trailer here:



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/VDyQpcEgttU

About LOUD Film production

L.O.U.D. (which stands for Living Out Ur Dreams) Films is an independent film production company founded in Atlanta, city in Georgia by three cinematic visionaries. Marcus Collins, Jamal McWhorter, and Shaquita Smith formed the company in 2014 as platform for their unique film ideas. L.O.U.D. (which stands for Living Out Ur Dreams) specializes in dramas and comedies that feature compelling characters and intriguing stories with urban flavor. As a collective, the team has experience in film production, music production, screenwriting, casting, directing, and distribution.

