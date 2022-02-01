Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Promises a Genuinely Green Winter Olympics

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games (the Games) will open on February 4, 2022, the greenest Winter Olympics in history. The Games will primarily harness artificial snow for competitions. Ice and snow are the characteristics and highlights of the. Artificial snowmaking services can create ice-like snow tracks under different climatic conditions to meet the needs of different venues.
Snowmaking is underway at the National Alpine Ski Centre.
In the previous winter Olympics, the massive demand for snow often put enormous pressure on urban water use. For example, the ski cross track requires 1.07×105 m3 of snow; even a skiing big air track with a small area needs at least 1.1×104 m3 of snow. In cities with relatively scarce water resources, it is difficult to maintain the development of the Games.
Snowboard Cross
The stock and preservation of natural snow also consume a lot of energy. For example, in the 1928 Winter Olympics in St. Moritz, Switzerland, many competitions were suspended due to insufficient local snowfall; besides, the cross-country skiing athletes were affected in competitions.
Sankt Moritz in Switzerland
The Games uses artificial snowmaking, effectively solving the problem of inadequate snow in the host site and making the competition safer and more reliable. The physical characteristics of natural snow are variable, which affects the performance and the comfort of athletes. On the contrary, artificial snow has single and stable traits.
Condensed depth hoar
During the game, the snow cover of the snowfield can be adjusted manually according to the needs of different events. The adjusted snowfield can be adapted to ski jumping, snowboard cross, etc., which requires the snow to be resistant to high pressure and high impact.
High-speed cornering impact in snowboarding
Adjusting the snow state can reuse snow, reduce the amount of snow used in the game, and reduce the carbon dioxide emission in the game. It is estimated that during the Games, Beijing’s carbon emissions will be 1.306 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. According to comprehensive calculations, the carbon emissions generated by the Games and Winter Paralympics will be completely neutralized.
The Games is determined to become a green and efficient model in the “post-Winter Olympic era”.
Media Contact
Company Name: Hundred Days Stories
Contact Person: Wade Martin
Email: Send Email
Phone: (424) 282-6133
Address:3535 W 109th St
City: Inglewood
State: CA 90303
Country: United States
Website: https://www.hundreddaysstories.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Promises a Genuinely Green Winter Olympics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.