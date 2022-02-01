Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Promises a Genuinely Green Winter Olympics

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games (the Games) will open on February 4, 2022, the greenest Winter Olympics in history. The Games will primarily harness artificial snow for competitions. Ice and snow are the characteristics and highlights of the. Artificial snowmaking services can create ice-like snow tracks under different climatic conditions to meet the needs of different venues.

Snowmaking is underway at the National Alpine Ski Centre.

In the previous winter Olympics, the massive demand for snow often put enormous pressure on urban water use. For example, the ski cross track requires 1.07×105 m3 of snow; even a skiing big air track with a small area needs at least 1.1×104 m3 of snow. In cities with relatively scarce water resources, it is difficult to maintain the development of the Games.

Snowboard Cross

The stock and preservation of natural snow also consume a lot of energy. For example, in the 1928 Winter Olympics in St. Moritz, Switzerland, many competitions were suspended due to insufficient local snowfall; besides, the cross-country skiing athletes were affected in competitions.

Sankt Moritz in Switzerland

The Games uses artificial snowmaking, effectively solving the problem of inadequate snow in the host site and making the competition safer and more reliable. The physical characteristics of natural snow are variable, which affects the performance and the comfort of athletes. On the contrary, artificial snow has single and stable traits.

Condensed depth hoar

During the game, the snow cover of the snowfield can be adjusted manually according to the needs of different events. The adjusted snowfield can be adapted to ski jumping, snowboard cross, etc., which requires the snow to be resistant to high pressure and high impact.

High-speed cornering impact in snowboarding

Adjusting the snow state can reuse snow, reduce the amount of snow used in the game, and reduce the carbon dioxide emission in the game. It is estimated that during the Games, Beijing’s carbon emissions will be 1.306 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. According to comprehensive calculations, the carbon emissions generated by the Games and Winter Paralympics will be completely neutralized.

The Games is determined to become a green and efficient model in the “post-Winter Olympic era”.

Media Contact

Company Name: Hundred Days Stories

Contact Person: Wade Martin

Email: Send Email

Phone: (424) 282-6133

Address:3535 W 109th St

City: Inglewood

State: CA 90303

Country: United States

Website: https://www.hundreddaysstories.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Promises a Genuinely Green Winter Olympics