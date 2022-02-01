Leading Yoga's Online International Yoga Certification Class Introduced

An Online International Yoga Certification class by Leading Yoga was launched to help single mothers become Yoga instructors. It is also ideal for those who want to teach Yoga to others or work in a Yoga Studio, open their Yoga Studio, or offer online Zoom Yoga training sessions.
By completing this Online International Yoga Certification class, an individual can become a Yoga instructor. A student can complete the class in a year. However, most students complete the self-paced 200-hour course within 4 to 6 weeks. One can take the class even from their smartphones. To become eligible for this course, an individual does not need to have prior experience in Yoga. With this certification class, they can find a high paying flexible job.
Leading Yoga started in 2019 by offering Yoga classes and now is offering Yoga certification training. They have been offering Yoga classes to city workers in the five boroughs of NYC through the Mayor’s Office WorkWell initiative.
Jennifer Smeddy, the CEO of Leading Yoga, is a single mother. She was formally trained in Rishikesh, India, in a traditional Yoga school. Being a single mother, she understands how hard it is to raise a child independently and continue her studies. Hence she created this online, affordable and flexible course. She also offers free online community classes for anyone interested in Yoga and with insufficient funds.
“I believe that Yoga must be available to all irrespective of their social and economic status. With this certification program, I want to offer underprivileged workers who might not have considered Yoga instruction a career option. Anyone can become a Yoga instructor after completing this course,” said Jennifer Smeddy.
To cater to more people, the cost of the certification class has been kept affordable at $350.
About Leading Yoga:
