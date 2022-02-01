MetaBirds Unveils Playable NFT Game with Thrilling Characters

A new NFT collection called MetaBirds will be racing around the virtual world as playable game characters.

Phoenix, AZ – On January 25th,, MetaBirds is publicly launching a new, unique and exciting Play-to-Earn NFT mobile game with a nostalgic 8-bit style. Each minted egg will reveal a surprise bird that can be raced against other birds. The winner of each race is rewarded with tokens.

Upon launch, there will be a drop of 10,000 MetaBirds. Once eggs are minted (or purchased), the MetaBirds will live on the blockchain where players can race, join tournaments, and battle their friends for a spot on the leaderboard while earning cryptocurrency. If a bird owner chooses, they may sell or trade their character- just like any other NFT. The robust storyline plays on the rising popularity of the Metaverse. As the story unfolds, the player begins to learn about the enslavement of MetaBirds by a faction of humans in the Metaverse called the Legions; These humans have found enjoyment in watching the MetaBirds race in a gladiator style arena.

Winning birds are rewarded with freedom, however, in a thrilling twist, those freedoms may be stripped if their owner wishes to continue to watch them race for profit.

Meta Birds NFT is the most innovative NFT to have come to market due to their unique smart contract and blockchain writing to be the first and only NFT collection to allow pre-orders for their NFT but more importantly to allow pre-orders through credit card payment. It has a thorough roadmap and big giveaways planned. Q1 of 2022 includes whitelisting, presale, egg minting, and public game launch. Q2 is projected to bring expanded game modes, major partnership deals, and exclusive real world events for bird holders.

Often hosting daily contests, the MetaBirds are no stranger to giveaways. In their latest announcement, they revealed one lucky member who mints an Elon Musk MetaBird, will win a Tesla CyberTruck. Various other birds will also have cash prizes associated with them totaling up to $100,00. There is no other individual NFT project or collection that is accepting credit cards, such as Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express to secure and purchase an NFT.

This is game changing.

Credit card payments were inevitable for the NFT space, which until now, was solely a cryptocurrency market. But what Meta Birds has done is fast forwarded the market by at least 6 mths – by integrating credit card payments into their business model. This is revolutionary in the sense that it allows a bridge to be built across a vast gap between the NFT community and the rest of the world who stood by and watched because they had no familiarity with crypto Ethereum or wallets.

In addition to retro style gameplay, a riveting storyline, solid roadmap, and incredible giveaways, MetaBirds has a strong following and interactive community. Members chat on various platforms about revealed birds, giveaways and latest buzz surrounding the project. It’s even been rumored among the community that Metabirds has support from Dong Nguyen, famed game developer behind Flappy Bird. Such a development would point to the strong potential of MetaBirds in the NFT and video game world.

MetaBirds are digital art that live forever on the blockchain. Starting on January 25th, 2022, 10,000 MetaBirds with proof of ownership and authentication can be claimed and traded as NFT (non-fungible tokens) on Opensea @MetaBirdsOfficial. More information can be found at https://www.metabirds.cc/

