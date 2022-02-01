Eastpointe, Michigan's First Black Mayor Writes Children's Book to Create Future Leaders

Eastpoint’s first black mayor Monique Owens has written a children’s book, "Mom, What's a Mayor?", with the aim to create future leaders. The book is available to pre-order now.

As Eastpointe’s first black mayor, Monique Owens has been called many things: History maker, trailblazer, influencer, and now, children’s author. She is the author of the new book Mom, What’s a Mayor?, an exciting story designed to spark interest in local government for youth and to identify those that are historic figures of today. With a focus on civic education, Mom, What’s a Mayor? ignites a desire in students to research various levels of government and demonstrates that students can be agents of change within their community. The book is designed to inspire the next generation of council members, city managers, mayors, and much more!

Owen’s book tells the story of her twin daughters, Kameron and Kayden, and how they started a conversation by asking her “Mom, what’s a mayor?” when they learned of Owen’s historic mayoral victory. Owen’s daughters wanted to understand her new role in government, and this simple question demonstrated to Owens the need for African American children to understand political offices–beyond the highly visible role of president. Mayor Owens felt that not only did she has a responsibility to educate her own children but an obligation to teach and encourage every child about government and leadership roles. More importantly, Owens was passionate about ensuring that children know that people in those leadership roles could look like them. Mom, What’s a Mayor? details of the many roles of a mayor, the parts of local government, and ways youth can get involved.

Mayor Monique Owens started her role in local government in 2017 in Eastpointe, Michigan, as the first black councilwoman. She later became the first black and youngest person to ever be elected mayor in Macomb County. Her success is attributed to her career in law enforcement, education in political science, as well as her dedication to serving her community. Mayor Owens studied, researched, and prayed for wisdom, and the fruit of those efforts is evident in her endeavors. Her vision is to create future leaders and a more substantial learning experience for young people, which was immensely different from what she encountered as a child.

Mayor Owens believes that the desire every child has to learn gives them the right to obtain the knowledge and education that will sustain them for the rest of their lives. Mayor Owens’ journey has just begun and she wants to share that journey with every child. This innovative and one-of-a-kind book promotes civic education, shows diversity in political leadership, and creates a fun and engaging experience, for all ages. According to Mayor Owens, “This is the first of many in a series of books which explains the different levels of government and how it operates.” Owens wants the book to become a standard in classrooms with students of color: “I want our children to see what they are able to accomplish. My motto includes words of wisdom from my favorite scripture, “I can do all things through Christ, and you can too.”

Mom, What’s a Mayor? can be pre-ordered on www.momwhatsamayor.com starting in February which is Black History Month. The release date is March 5, 2022, and a book signing will be held at Eastpointe Memorial Library on March 5, 2022, from 12pm-2pm in celebration of National Reading Month.

