MagmaMC is a Minecraft Survival Server with both Java and Bedrock support

IP: play.magmamc.net
Bedrock port: 19132
Website: www.magmamc.net
Version: 1.18.1
MagmaMC is not just a Survival server. The server owner has a lot of server experience and they have a good team behind MagmaMC. Everyone with suggestions is welcome. The server is going to be unique as possible and give the players the best Survival experience.
What players can do on MagmaMC:
The server uses non-paid ranks because the goal of the server is not to sell ranks or make money.
Just sit back and relax, players don’t have to worry about how the server earns money. The goal is also not to be a Pay To Win server.
How does the rank system work?
It’s pretty simple, players play on our server and players will Rank up automatically after an amount of playtime.
Players will unlock the shop at Level 2 because players have to spend their money on claiming first. There is no need to however, it does help to prevent being griefed.
The reason players will unlock TPA on Level 2 is that this is something that makes survival a lot easier.
This is also an indication of how much players play on our server, and let other people know how much the player likes MagmaMC.
The team is working with claims players can create, players can start with a small area (for only players’ chests, for example).
Players can vote daily for rewards and crate keys, players can also claim daily rewards with /daily.
Keep-inventory is disabled, just like normal Survival. Players can toggle PvP for themselves if they don’t like PvP.
Players will also start with a starter kit, they can claim this kit every 7 days. Players can also claim a food kit every 4 hours!
Claims cost money!
Earn money by killing mobs and Rankups by playing on the server, selling on the market or player market, selling fish for money, and more!
Use a stick to check if there is any claim in the area.
Use a golden shovel to claim an area.
Media Contact
Company Name: Minebrowse
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 2033018294
Country: United States
Website: https://minebrowse.com/server/2317
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: MagmaMC is a Minecraft Survival Server with both Java and Bedrock support
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.