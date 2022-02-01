Leveling up traditional hedge funds with Mizar's Galaxy Fund

Mizar is a next-gen platform that lets traders find the best strategies to secure their capital and invest it in the right assets. Users also get instant access to a wide range of trading tools and can trade easily and securely.

Hedge funds have been an extremely popular option for investors who are looking for alternative exposure to a group of assets. Top-tier funds always go looking for the next edge so they can keep outperforming the market every year.

As active investing becomes increasingly popular among millennials, there is a need for a product that focuses on creating modern, actively managed investment vehicles that empower individuals to handle their finances.

The Galaxy Fund is a unique investment product. It’s different from the alternatives of an index fund or ETF, or by trading on an exchange — it pools together multiple assets to get wider exposure.

A community-owned hedge fund focused on empowering the community.

Mizar’s hedge fund shares its profits from market movements with liquidity providers through the LP staking program, as well as distributing part of them back into the fund to sustain growth.

Traded exclusively in cryptocurrencies, the fund is managed by a selection of Mizar’s best-performing traders. Using a variety of metrics provides an equal opportunity for traders of all sizes and strategies to get performance fees.

Participating in the Mizar Galaxy Fund is easy. Traders wishing to take part in the leaderboard will need to stake their LP on the Mizar farm.

To identify trading performance, Mizar built a set of algorithms that analyze the traits of top traders and trading firms (such as volume & average holding period) as well as some key fundamental drivers of the assets they own.

The majority of the investment platform fees are destined for the hedge fund. The influx of capital to these strategies incentivize traders to help the fund operate more efficiently.

Mizar Galaxy Fund

The Galaxy Fund is designed to create a positive feedback loop by attracting more users and liquidity providers to Mizar while rewarding supporters for their continuous contributions.

This competitive environment motivates traders to build successful strategies. The profits from deploying the Galaxy Fund capital are set to be reinvested into the fund by buying MZR tokens on the secondary market.

With every new cycle, more capital will be available thanks to the profits made from previous strategies.

The positive feedback loop will make the platform thrive by attracting more users, more LP stakers, and more rewards for traders. These elements will create a sustainable equilibrium while generating high yields in the LP farm to reward the community.

