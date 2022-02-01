BingX receives prestigious "Best Crypto Exchange" Award by TradingView

BingX has grabbed the sought-after "Best Crypto Broker/Exchange 2021" award by TradingView Broker Awards for cutting-edge achievements in asset security and product innovation.

Singapore – February 01, 2022 – BingX starts the New Year on a splendid note. The leading crypto social trading network is pleased to announce that it has been acknowledged with the esteemed “Best Crypto Broker/Exchange 2021” award by TradingView Broker Awards this month. BingX offers a convenient and safe platform to connect with elite traders and discover smarter investment strategies for advanced investment experience.

One of the major market analysis portals online, TradingView covers all kinds of markets across the world. The platform extends state-of-the-art tools for advanced financial visualization as well as in-depth and authentic market data every month to over 30 million+ daily active users. The TradingView annual award is one of the most widely acknowledged standards of evaluating trading exchanges and brokerage platforms.

Last year was a glorious ride for BingX. As per the sources, the major reason behind the TradingView award was BingX’s significant achievements in both asset security and product innovation.

The crypto social trading platform banks on military-grade security to ensure the safest trading environment for users. The company also believes in constant innovation and upgradation to provide a state-of-the-art trading and investment experience for users. ZAs of now, BingX is bustling with a colossal volume of 1 million+ users and 1500+ active traders from 100 regions all across the world.

A unique feature that keeps BingX ahead of the curve is its innovative “social” trading system. The “social” feature is designed to help users get in touch with pro traders and that too in real time. It eventually enables beginner traders to hone up their trading skills under the guidance of veteran traders.

2021 was also the year of a long line of listings for BingX. The leading crypto social network listed around hundreds of crypto assets last year, including a bunch of promising names, such as PolkaDot, Polygon, ADA and Solana.

BingX was also on a successful expansion spree last year. The crypto social trading platform reached out to new markets across Europe and Asia in 2021. The expansion was majorly facilitated by the platform’s strategic partnership with multiple fiat gateway portals, including the likes of Coinify, Paxful, and AdvCash.

The BingX team was naturally thrilled to receive the elite TradingView Award. In an exclusive interview, Elvisco Carrington, the Global Communications Manager of BingX, shared that the award has inspired them to look forward to even bigger milestones in 2022.

In his own words –

“Being recognized as the Best Crypto Exchange/Broker in 2021 by TradingView means a lot for BingX. However, none of this could be possible without the support from our loyal customers and fans. The team at BingX is sending a big shoutout to all of those who took the time from their busy schedule to vote for us on TradingView. This year, we hope to set greater milestones, while creating endless possibilities for our users.”

“We would also like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to TradingView for believing in us, recognizing us, and acknowledging us with such a prestigious honor. We are humbled and honoured.”

About BingX

Launched in 2018, BingX is a pioneer in the crypto social trading revolution. The platform extends a safe, user-friendly, and reliable platform for global digital asset, cryptocurrencies, spot, and derivatives trading.

About TradingView

The most sought-after and frequented network of investors and traders in the world, TradingView offers industry-leading market analysis and real-time data insights on all kinds of trading markets.

