Brilliant® Wins ClearlyRated's 2022 Best of Staffing Client, Talent and Employee Awards

The recognition marks continued service excellence for the growing Chicago-based firm

CHICAGO, Illinois – February 1, 2022 – Brilliant®, an award-winning direct-hire, consulting and business solutions firm specializing in accounting, finance and technology, announced its win for ClearlyRated’s 2022 Best of Staffing® Client, Talent and Employee awards. Winners are proven industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by the clients, candidates and internal employees they serve.

The announcement marks the third time Brilliant was recognized in the Best of Staffing Client category, the seventh time for Talent Service satisfaction and the second year for Employee satisfaction.

“We are proud to be recognized by ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing program in all three categories, especially after the recent global crisis,” says Sheldon Schur, CEO, Brilliant. “Our goal is always to give our business partners, candidates and internal teams the best experience. We are honored and will continue to work hard moving forward.”

ClearlyRated surveyed Brilliant’s engaged clients, working candidates and current employees on their level of satisfaction, and asked on a scale of 0 to 10 if they would recommend the firm to a friend or colleague—resulting in a Net Promoter Score (NPS). NPS is a commonly used metric to measure customer satisfaction.

Client Satisfaction

Nearly 60% of Brilliant’s clients rated the firm a 9 or 10 out of 10 in terms of satisfaction resulting in an NPS of 52% (significantly above the industry average of 29%). The average score was 8.7 (above the industry average of 8.1).

Talent Satisfaction

More than 80% of Brilliant’s working candidates rated the firm a 9 or 10 out of 10 in satisfaction resulting in an NPS of 75% (above the industry average of 18%). The average score was 9.2 (above the staffing average of 8.6).

Employee Satisfaction

Nearly 80% of Brilliant’s team members rated the firm a 9 or 10 out of 10 in satisfaction resulting in an NPS of 80% (above the industry average of 57%). The average score was 9.2 (above the staffing average of 8.7).

On average, clients, candidates and employees of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

To learn more, visit the Brilliant website.

About Brilliant®

Brilliant is an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance, audit, tax, technology and business solutions for the Midwest and Southeast regions of the U.S. labor markets.

We represent top talent from across the nation and partner with businesses looking for consultative or permanent resources in the areas of accounting, finance, audit, tax, financial systems, data analytics, technology and more. Together with our resources, we provide the business solutions needed to help our clients achieve their goals. Many of our team members are former accounting and finance experts from the Big 4 audit and accounting firms who know the market like no other.

Since our inception in 2009, we have ranked on major lists including Forbes America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms (No. 2 in 2018), Forbes America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms, Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 (No. 1 in 2015), Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms (No. 2 in 2015), ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Talent, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client, Inc. 5000, Best Places to Work South Florida, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, and others.

To learn more about Brilliant, our services and our people, visit www.brilliantfs.com, email marketing@brilliantfs.com or call 312.582.1800.

