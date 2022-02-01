ITIGTrader has been one of the most popular financial platforms for the past few years helping users learn and gain financial knowledge for free.

“Personally, I am also a “trader” and understand the psychology of customers when they have to ‘flicker’ to choose for themselves a reputable trading platform because there have been thousands of beginners who have lost a large amount of money when encountering a scam investment ‘in a wasteful way’,” says Leon, Advisor at ITIGTrader.

According to a 2013 report shown on the ITIGTrader website, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Barclays Investment Bank, UBS AG, HSBC account for more than 50% of the total market share participating in the money market. As can be seen, central banks play an extremely important role in the foreign exchange market. The greenback (or USD) accounts for more than 80% of capital turnover in the foreign exchange market. Followed by Euro, Japanese Yen, and British Pound. That is why one would easily see why the EURUSD rate at most investors always has best spread there. It is certainly impossible for an ordinary individual to want to participate in trading in the market, they must go through a foreign exchange way.

The platform guides its users through an easy-to-follow track to support them in their learning path. ITIGTrader has a user-friendly interface that starts with a simple understandable explanation about the platform’s concept and how they set the criteria of top investors. Then they go for a description for each of the top ones on the list. Starting by how many trading instruments does this investor have? What are the strategies they allow? also the types of accounts they have. For example, Admiral Markets, which has more than 4000 trading instruments, allows most trading strategies and methods and has 5 types of accounts.

About ITIGTrader

In the past few years, ITIGTrader has developed at an impressive rate and is recognized today as an industry leader. By December 2020, ITIG’s clients’ monthly trading volume reached a recognizable high rate and active traders around the world surpassed 145,400. Currently, ITIGTrader offers a wide range of financial instruments and more information can be found on ITIGTrader.

