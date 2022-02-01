California – ITIGTrader has been one of the most popular financial platforms for the past few years. The platform enables its users to learn and gain financial knowledge for free. The website provides users with all they need to know about trading and helps them understand everything about the market before deciding to invest.
“Personally, I am also a “trader” and understand the psychology of customers when they have to ‘flicker’ to choose for themselves a reputable trading platform because there have been thousands of beginners who have lost a large amount of money when encountering a scam investment ‘in a wasteful way’,” says Leon, Advisor at ITIGTrader.
According to a 2013 report shown on the ITIGTrader website, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Barclays Investment Bank, UBS AG, HSBC account for more than 50% of the total market share participating in the money market. As can be seen, central banks play an extremely important role in the foreign exchange market. The greenback (or USD) accounts for more than 80% of capital turnover in the foreign exchange market. Followed by Euro, Japanese Yen, and British Pound. That is why one would easily see why the EURUSD rate at most investors always has best spread there. It is certainly impossible for an ordinary individual to want to participate in trading in the market, they must go through a foreign exchange way.
The platform guides its users through an easy-to-follow track to support them in their learning path. ITIGTrader has a user-friendly interface that starts with a simple understandable explanation about the platform’s concept and how they set the criteria of top investors. Then they go for a description for each of the top ones on the list. Starting by how many trading instruments does this investor have? What are the strategies they allow? also the types of accounts they have. For example, Admiral Markets, which has more than 4000 trading instruments, allows most trading strategies and methods and has 5 types of accounts.
About ITIGTrader
In the past few years, ITIGTrader has developed at an impressive rate and is recognized today as an industry leader. By December 2020, ITIG’s clients’ monthly trading volume reached a recognizable high rate and active traders around the world surpassed 145,400. Currently, ITIGTrader offers a wide range of financial instruments and more information can be found on ITIGTrader.
Media Contact
Company Name: ITIGTrader
Contact Person: Leon
Email: Send Email
Country: Vietnam
Website: https://en.itigtrader.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.