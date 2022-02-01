Happy Game Inc. has launched its newest VPN app, Mango VPN – Secure IP Changer offering a secured, safe solution to browsing restrictions and online attacks.

California – VPN app (Virtual Private Network) is one very common term, especially among those who are looking for uninterrupted private browsing and tired of so many restrictions. So, one of the best ways to surf online with privacy is to use a Virtual Private Network app. There are literally tons of VPN apps out there trying to offer their users what they are looking for. Happy Game Inc. has a number of VPN apps and recently the company launched its newest VPN app, Mango VPN – Secure IP Changer, a solution to online attacks, restrictions, and limited downloading access.

When it comes to internet safety and security, a Secure VPN is an essential tool. It encrypts the user’s connection so that third parties can’t track their online activities, making it more secure than a typical connection. Happy Game Inc. has designed Mango VPN to be the best of all VPN apps available online. It is a fast application with no logs for professional VPN proxy services. With no configuration required, users can safely surf the web at the click of a button.

“Mango is an unlimited proxy virtual private network app, developed to offer easy installation and super-fast speeds.” Says the developer of Mango VPN, “all a user needs to do is download the app, sign up as a user, then pick a manual server, or tap on the quick connection option to instantly connect with a VPN proxy server.”

The app enables to manually pick the desired server from around the world. It also solves the problem of blocked content on websites and apps by giving access to online websites enabling users to view content, stream endlessly, download files, upload content and unblock websites without any technical complications.

There are many interesting features in Mango VPN – Secure IP Changer app, including that it is free, simple, and easy to use. It provides an unlimited virtual private network with endless bandwidth, it is secured and safe with no logs VPN connection to unblock apps and get private browsing, and much more.

About Happy Game Inc.

Happy! Game Company was founded by three exciting, passionate, and dynamic entrepreneurs from Turkey who believe that happiness is about developing games. The company’s main goal is not only to create great addictive and free-to-play hyper-casual games but also to enhance the game development ecosystem.

Media Contact

Company Name: Happy Game Inc.

Contact Person: Cihan Burak Turkmen

Email: Send Email

Country: Turkey

Website: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mangovpn.app

