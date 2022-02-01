The Indian Numerologist who is capturing the Imagination of the West – JC Chaudhry

Guinness World Record winning JC Chaudhry is a ‘juggernaut for Numerology'. The Indian Educationist and Numerologist is creating waves across the USA and Europe with his numerology tools for life and business.

Guinness World Record winning JC Chaudhry is a ‘juggernaut for Numerology’. The Indian Educationist and Numerologist is creating waves across the USA and Europe with his numerology tools for life and business. The Global headquarters of International Numerology forum is coming up in Dubai and Western nations are also getting glued into his insights on the 5,000 year old science. Journalist and author Catherine caught up close and personal with the transformational and enigmatic person from India.

1) Mr JC, you are becoming a rage among media and business world in the west too. When I enquired in India, you are known as an Educationist. When did your passion of Numerology Start?

I thank the Western Media for highlighting Numerology. On a personal level, it is never my credit that numerology is inspiring the West. The science and discipline is in your, mine and our collective sub conscious. It has been there for the past 5000 years. I am simply a candle that is lighting a centuries old flame and torch. I have been practising Numerology for the past 38 years and have dedicated the rest of life to create awareness regarding ancient wisdom to the modern world.

2) There was a fascination towards East for past many centuries in the West. Can you share the origins of numerology?

Numerology is something that is a bridge between East and West. We cannot claim that any one civilization is the torch bearer of this enigmatic science. Ancient civilizations like Egypt, Chaldea (Mesopotamia), India, Greece and China also gave profound contributions to this science. Numerology is intangible heritage of humanity that we need to protect and propagate. The best person suited to be called the ‘Father of Numerology’ is Pythagoras, the Greek Mathematician. But centuries before Pythagoras too, we can see earlier ‘proto numerologists’ in Egypt and China. Thus Numerology was perhaps the most wide spread of all wisdom in the heritage of our forefathers. Thus Numerology is Western as well as Eastern, at the core it is for Homo Sapiens.

3) This 1st ever Guinness World Record in Numerology is fabulous and it was the 1st record for 2022, how did it come about?

International Numerology day was inaugurated by United Nations IGF Chief Prof Rajendra Gupta. We had many numerology enthusiasts from around the world telling me that ‘numerology needs a global rejuvenation’. Thus I came up with achieving 1st ever Guinness World Record in Numerology. This is my humble tribute to the domain of numerology.

4) Mr JC, you are an unassuming and humble person. What makes you so even after creating India’s largest educational institute and achieving Global acclaim through Guinness.

I attribute my traits to numerology, forefather and to the energy that which sustains the universe. I am a spiritual person who wants to discover the enigmatic relationship between Cosmos and Humans. I am blessed I could discover some through what Pythagoras calls “Numerology – God built Universe on numbers”

5) What are the new initiatives after International Numerology Day and Guinness?

Indian Institute for Numerology and International Numerology Forum are my immediate focus. IIN is for research, learning and development of this field. Codify and document the historical evolution of field, carry out documentation of various insights by mathematicians, philosopher and thinkers from the antiquity and also integrate modern technology for radiating the vision of numerology. This will help in creating world class numerologists from India who can be certified and they will also be empowered with all adequate skill to enhance the quality of life of the people who seek their mentoring.

6) Are you planning to being together numerologists around the world through ‘International Numerology Forum’?

In spite of having in depth greatness, wisdom from many ancient civilizations couldn’t become a part and a parcel of our daily life because they were not codified and organised in a modern way. I wanted to initiate a modern movement that will codify and communicate the ancient wisdom. Numbers are some aspects we deal with daily. But we do not know the significance of it and by channelising it we can make our lives better. Synthesise the best from various cultures and integrate with researches and insights that the modern science and technology can bring.

Media Contact

Company Name: CNPL

Contact Person: Vivek Sahai

Email: Send Email

Country: India

Website: www.jcchaudhry.com

