The Indian Numerologist who is capturing the Imagination of the West – JC Chaudhry

Guinness World Record winning JC Chaudhry is a ‘juggernaut for Numerology’. The Indian Educationist and Numerologist is creating waves across the USA and Europe with his numerology tools for life and business. The Global headquarters of International Numerology forum is coming up in Dubai and Western nations are also getting glued into his insights on the 5,000 year old science. Journalist and author Catherine caught up close and personal with the transformational and enigmatic person from India.
1) Mr JC, you are becoming a rage among media and business world in the west too. When I enquired in India, you are known as an Educationist. When did your passion of Numerology Start?
I thank the Western Media for highlighting Numerology. On a personal level, it is never my credit that numerology is inspiring the West. The science and discipline is in your, mine and our collective sub conscious. It has been there for the past 5000 years. I am simply a candle that is lighting a centuries old flame and torch. I have been practising Numerology for the past 38 years and have dedicated the rest of life to create awareness regarding ancient wisdom to the modern world.
2) There was a fascination towards East for past many centuries in the West. Can you share the origins of numerology?
Numerology is something that is a bridge between East and West. We cannot claim that any one civilization is the torch bearer of this enigmatic science. Ancient civilizations like Egypt, Chaldea (Mesopotamia), India, Greece and China also gave profound contributions to this science. Numerology is intangible heritage of humanity that we need to protect and propagate. The best person suited to be called the ‘Father of Numerology’ is Pythagoras, the Greek Mathematician. But centuries before Pythagoras too, we can see earlier ‘proto numerologists’ in Egypt and China. Thus Numerology was perhaps the most wide spread of all wisdom in the heritage of our forefathers. Thus Numerology is Western as well as Eastern, at the core it is for Homo Sapiens.
3) This 1st ever Guinness World Record in Numerology is fabulous and it was the 1st record for 2022, how did it come about?
International Numerology day was inaugurated by United Nations IGF Chief Prof Rajendra Gupta. We had many numerology enthusiasts from around the world telling me that ‘numerology needs a global rejuvenation’. Thus I came up with achieving 1st ever Guinness World Record in Numerology. This is my humble tribute to the domain of numerology.
4) Mr JC, you are an unassuming and humble person. What makes you so even after creating India’s largest educational institute and achieving Global acclaim through Guinness.
I attribute my traits to numerology, forefather and to the energy that which sustains the universe. I am a spiritual person who wants to discover the enigmatic relationship between Cosmos and Humans. I am blessed I could discover some through what Pythagoras calls “Numerology – God built Universe on numbers”
5) What are the new initiatives after International Numerology Day and Guinness?
Indian Institute for Numerology and International Numerology Forum are my immediate focus. IIN is for research, learning and development of this field. Codify and document the historical evolution of field, carry out documentation of various insights by mathematicians, philosopher and thinkers from the antiquity and also integrate modern technology for radiating the vision of numerology. This will help in creating world class numerologists from India who can be certified and they will also be empowered with all adequate skill to enhance the quality of life of the people who seek their mentoring.
6) Are you planning to being together numerologists around the world through ‘International Numerology Forum’?
In spite of having in depth greatness, wisdom from many ancient civilizations couldn’t become a part and a parcel of our daily life because they were not codified and organised in a modern way. I wanted to initiate a modern movement that will codify and communicate the ancient wisdom. Numbers are some aspects we deal with daily. But we do not know the significance of it and by channelising it we can make our lives better. Synthesise the best from various cultures and integrate with researches and insights that the modern science and technology can bring.
Media Contact
Company Name: CNPL
Contact Person: Vivek Sahai
Email: Send Email
Country: India
Website: www.jcchaudhry.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.