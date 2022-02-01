Shaktiio announces its breakthrough ICO on 1 March 2022

Shaktiio is a pioneering endeavor that intends to develop an anti-liquidation protocol that assures that cryptocurrencies used as collateral are not sold and forcedly liquidated if their value falls below certain limits or the amount of debt owed. Its debut is closely approaching, as the ICO is set to take place on 1 March 2022.
Overall, the SKTO token will have a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial supply of 560 million tokens accessible during the token sale, assuming a minimum aim of $100 million being reached. Initially, 1 ETH will be equivalent to 22,222 SKTO. If the plan goes accordingly, there will be a 1 million token distribution for ICO investors in the aftermath of the ICO event. Out of the remaining token supply, 340 million will be locked for 3 years, being also eligible for any eventual burns. Lastly, the remaining 100 million will be utilized for promotions and claims reserve.
Most importantly, an ETH reserve will be set up to ensure that all tokens sold during the ICO are secure. The protection of ICO investors comes first, as any investment is assured by a 100 % buyback endeavor which guarantees that any investment can be received in the amount of ETH they invested. Essentially, they want to reserve the ETH fund as a guarantee to their customers’ lending platforms, aiming to utilize the fund’s interest portion to support the project’s development. Although claiming ETH is not immediately accessible, they are prepared to collect votes for the next stage. Furthermore, after three years, investors are eligible for an ETH claim. In the event that their token does not appreciate as projected above ETH proportionately in three years, they will have the alternative of refunding their ICO investors in ETH, alongside the acquitted fewer transaction costs that they have already paid.
The team at Shaktiio’s has vast expertise in the financial industry, and they are fully acquainted with the scope and nature of the issue. This team will do all in its power to put the Anti-liquidation Protocol into effect since they are certain that the financial market needs this solution.
Because security is of the utmost importance to Shaktiio, the system will gather customers’ unique identity data to prevent fraudulent claims. Moreover, the system will only allow BTC, ETH, XRP, and NEXO tokens to be leveraged as collateral. At the time of enrolment, the LTV quantum will be less than 50%, and there will be one time 30 days premium on collection. Aside from that, there will be 5 days of free coverage after in-force protection.
Send an email to ico@shakti.io for any further queries or need more assistance. Check out Shaktiio’s website to stay up to date with the latest development and embark on this unique project’s journey:
Media Contact
Company Name: Shaktiio Innovations
Contact Person: Balaji Landge
Email: Send Email
Country: India
Website: https://shakti.io/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.